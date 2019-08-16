As Nabors Industries LTD (Call) (NBR) Share Price Declined, Wolverine Asset Management Upped Holding by $328,200; Electron Capital Partners Continues to Hold Stake in Dominion Energy (D)

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (Call) (NBR) by 217.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 109,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 159,600 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, up from 50,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $662.76M market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $1.825. About 2.25M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 224.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 807,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.52M, up from 360,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $77.12. About 741,794 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. 1,965 shares were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK, worth $149,998 on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,420 are owned by Lederer & Assoc Invest Counsel Ca. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 1,110 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields & Llc invested in 2,668 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Fiduciary has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 3,556 were reported by Homrich & Berg. Engines Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.11% or 255,204 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Epoch Invest Prtnrs invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Atwood And Palmer has 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1,100 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Lc reported 0% stake. Peapack Gladstone has 0.24% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Exchange Cap reported 40,581 shares stake. Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability invested in 9,093 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 19,380 were accumulated by Gamco Inc Et Al. Korea Invest holds 0.19% or 560,329 shares.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $783.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 5,718 shares to 56,279 shares, valued at $11.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 190,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Chart Inds Inc.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $474,760 activity. Beder Tanya S bought $115,695 worth of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) on Thursday, August 8.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $7.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (Put) (NYSE:MA) by 14,800 shares to 85,500 shares, valued at $20.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 21,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,152 shares, and cut its stake in Daseke Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan accumulated 800 shares or 0% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 80,000 shares. 1,584 are owned by Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc. Renaissance Tech invested 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company has 16,076 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) or 1.90M shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) or 437,055 shares. Wetherby Asset stated it has 25,332 shares. Woodstock holds 0.02% or 24,929 shares in its portfolio. Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 628,098 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,808 shares. 148,800 are held by Waterstone Cap Management Limited Partnership. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR).