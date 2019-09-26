As Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Stock Value Declined, Holder Pinnacle Associates LTD Lowered Holding; Crescent Park Management LP Has Cut Holding in Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) by $2.59 Million as Share Price Rose

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 39,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 440,738 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.24M, down from 479,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $29.37. About 162,496 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 25/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Myriad; 28/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS SIGNS PACT TO BUY COUNSYL,; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Myriad Genetics, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 07/05/2018 – MYRIAD SAW 30% MORE LIKELY TREATMENT RESPONSE WITH GENESIGHT; 08/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS 3Q REV. $193.5M, EST. $187.5M; 06/03/2018 Myriad Applauds AACU Position Statement on Molecular Testing for Risk Stratification in Prostate Cancer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Myriad Genetics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MYGN); 28/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Counsyl, Inc

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 15.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp analyzed 103,500 shares as the company's stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 576,074 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.40M, down from 679,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.93. About 53,548 shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Galapagos Nv by 2,525 shares to 4,484 shares, valued at $578,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 9,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Analysts await Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 28.57% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MYGN’s profit will be $18.46M for 29.37 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Myriad Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold MYGN shares while 61 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 77.57 million shares or 1.24% more from 76.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside National Bank And Trust accumulated 0% or 38 shares. Aimz Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 43,485 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Management Ltd reported 435,384 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 27,400 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sg Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.21% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Qs Investors Lc, New York-based fund reported 4,626 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 24,975 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Paloma Prtn Mgmt Commerce has 8,400 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 2.73M shares. Kbc Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 161,697 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited invested 0.29% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 60,055 shares in its portfolio. Broadfin Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 123,785 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 673,941 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 44.29% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KAR’s profit will be $52.06 million for 15.98 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by KAR Auction Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.