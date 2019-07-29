As Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Consonance Capital Management LP Has Lifted Stake; Armstrong Henry H Associates Trimmed Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Price Rose

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) by 39.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 938,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.31M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.87M, up from 2.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $28.93. About 317,668 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 23.00% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 08/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC MYGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.15, REV VIEW $770.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER; 07/05/2018 – MYRIAD SAYS GENESIGHT USE SHOWED 50% IMPROVEMENT MDD REMISSION; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN); 07/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics: Data Show 50% Improvement in Remission and 30 % Improvement in Response for GeneSight Versus Treatment as Usual; 12/03/2018 – Myriad Genetics ‘Cooperating With Government’s Request’; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 19, 2018; 24/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Dea; 19/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 30/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 19,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.19M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 26/03/2018 – AbacusNext Brings Private Cloud to Canada with Data Center Expansion and Microsoft Certification; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MYGN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 76.62 million shares or 2.98% more from 74.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust holds 65 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Crow Point Prtn Limited Liability reported 0.04% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 40,974 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) or 5,368 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). 7,061 are held by Virtu Lc. 484,382 were reported by Ameriprise Fincl. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 50,798 shares in its portfolio. Bamco New York holds 509,564 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Foundry Prtn Lc reported 9,400 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 1.51M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 91,230 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.04% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 113,032 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP invested in 0.03% or 51,428 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie Shaw holds 209,650 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 1.64% or 120,668 shares. Moreover, Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Co has 0.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Mercantile Tru Com has invested 1.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership holds 406,709 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 457,403 shares. Gideon Capital reported 1.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3.65% or 80,044 shares. State Street Corp holds 313.11M shares. St Germain D J has 37,275 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 642,475 shares. First Personal Financial holds 68,238 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Limited stated it has 8,100 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 0.31% or 20,776 shares. Peddock Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.67% or 10,445 shares.

