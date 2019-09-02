As Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Shares Declined, New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Cut Its Position by $354,783; Tensile Capital Management Upped Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Holding by $1.06 Million; Share Value Rose

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 10,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 133,135 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, down from 143,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.53. About 380,416 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 12/03/2018 – Myriad Genetics: Subpoena Related to Probe Into False or Improper Medicare, Medicaid Claims; 27/04/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Myriad Genetics, Inc; 08/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018, SEES GAAP DILUTED EPS $1.87-$1.89 & ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.19-$1.21; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN); 12/03/2018 – Myriad Genetics ‘Cooperating With Government’s Request’; 28/05/2018 – $MYGN Myriad Genetics to Acquire genetic screening co @Counsyl for $375M; 11/05/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces a Securities Case Has Been Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of Myriad Genetics, Inc; 07/05/2018 – Landmark Study Shows GeneSight® Test Led to Significant Improvement in Mental Health Outcomes for Patients with Major Depressi; 08/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS 3Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 27C; 21/03/2018 – MYRIAD GROUP AG MYRN.S – FINAL DAY OF TRADING ON SIX WILL BE 27TH APRIL 2018

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $80.94. About 355,431 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 16/05/2018 – lnterxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE €129.9 MLN VS €110.5 MLN; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77 million and $713.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 78,000 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $16.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 136,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 624,987 shares, and cut its stake in Alteryx Inc.

Analysts await Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 28.57% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MYGN’s profit will be $18.09 million for 23.53 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Myriad Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MYGN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 76.62 million shares or 2.98% more from 74.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Continental Ltd Liability Corporation reported 13,892 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Macquarie Gp accumulated 135,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Castleark Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 22,760 shares. Gradient Invs Lc stated it has 420 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Huntington Bancshares has 0% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 198 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 44,931 shares. Minnesota-based Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn has invested 1.66% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 231,259 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Federated Investors Pa stated it has 83,515 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Axa invested in 0.01% or 102,787 shares. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division holds 173 shares. Nordea Invest Ab holds 131,269 shares.