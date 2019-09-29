As Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Share Value Declined, Holder Tieton Capital Management Has Increased Stake; Microsoft Com (MSFT) Shareholder Greatmark Investment Partners Trimmed Its Position by $456,323

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Myriad Genetics (MYGN) by 63.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 62,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 160,434 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.46 million, up from 98,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Myriad Genetics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.47. About 752,882 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 08/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS 3Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 27C; 19/04/2018 – Myriad Announces Launch of “Go Green” Sustainability Initiative In Support of Earth Day; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN); 02/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Named to Forbes 2018 List of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 10/04/2018 – Myriad Genetics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 12/03/2018 – Myriad Genetics Receives Subpoena From HHS; 28/05/2018 – $MYGN Myriad Genetics to Acquire genetic screening co @Counsyl for $375M; 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER; 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD: SUBPOENA SEEKS DOCUMENTS ON MEDICARE-MEDICAID BILLING

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 3,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 139,701 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.71M, down from 143,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and Better Performance; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS IT WILL PAY ABOUT $16 BLN FOR INITIAL STAKE OF ABOUT 77 PCT IN FLIPKART; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $114.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX) by 232,565 shares to 274,555 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold MYGN shares while 61 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 77.57 million shares or 1.24% more from 76.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Management reported 16,775 shares stake. Blackrock holds 12.54 million shares. Northern Tru has invested 0.01% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Bancorp Of Mellon reported 1.04 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 35,161 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt L P, New York-based fund reported 12,000 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 50,698 shares. Mason Street Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Next Gru holds 26 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Limited Partnership holds 1,790 shares. S&T Commercial Bank Pa holds 1.01% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) or 166,772 shares. Prudential Inc has 0.01% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 290,435 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,432 shares. 43,687 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Robecosam Ag has 0.02% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vident Inv Advisory Lc accumulated 0.05% or 4,898 shares. Birinyi stated it has 50,335 shares. Moreover, Intersect Cap Limited Liability Co has 4.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 78,436 shares. Fcg Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 24,656 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Limited Liability Corporation, a Michigan-based fund reported 32,885 shares. Fiera Cap Corp holds 973,756 shares. Chem Retail Bank holds 110,527 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Ipswich Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 4.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Novare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 151,744 shares or 3.1% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Rosenbaum Jay D has invested 6.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Heritage Investors Management has 2.84% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mutual Of Omaha Savings Bank Wealth Management stated it has 13,230 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 3.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.79M shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments reported 2.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $334.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Enhanced Low Duration Active Etf (LDUR) by 18,220 shares to 22,610 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc Com (NYSE:LOW) by 3,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.