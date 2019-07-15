As Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Market Value Declined, Cwm Raised Its Stake by $1.11 Million; Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Stock Declined While Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Lowered Its Position

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 17.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 76,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 374,520 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, down from 451,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $659.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 2.91 million shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 31.75% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.18% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Realized Natural Gas Price, Before Derivatives and Including Transportation Costs, Averaged $2.44 Per Mcf; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 42C; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQT WILL RECEIVE $1.15 BLN IN CASH AND 5.9 MLN EQM COMMON UNITS AND GULFPORT ENERGY WILL RECEIVE $175 MLN IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides First Quarter 2018 Production and Pricing and Schedules First Quarter 2018 Financial and O; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Raises Gulfport Energy, Reflects Steady Improvement in Leverage and Capital Efficiency Metrics Through 1Q; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – IN CONNECTION WITH TWELFTH AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE WAS SET AT $1.4 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in Gulfport Energy; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp to Sell Its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 M; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Adj EPS 56c

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 33,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 415,692 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80M, up from 382,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.59. About 115,109 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 23.00% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 25/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of Securities Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN); 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. – MYGN; 21/03/2018 – MYRIAD GROUP AG MYRN.S – FINAL DAY OF TRADING ON SIX WILL BE 27TH APRIL 2018; 08/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – COMPANY ANNOUNCES COMMERCIAL COVERAGE DECISION FOR GENESIGHT; 04/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics to Present Five Studies at the Seventh International Symposium on Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer; 10/05/2018 – Best’s Special Report: Myriad Challenges Test the Mettle of Medical Professional Liability Writers; 30/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc; 23/05/2018 – Myriad Announces Seven New Payer Coverage Decisions for Prolaris(R); 16/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) and June 19; 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.19-Adj EPS $1.21

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90B and $4.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 30,473 shares to 882 shares, valued at $40,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 26,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,126 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold MYGN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 76.62 million shares or 2.98% more from 74.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millrace Asset Grp invested in 1.63% or 58,302 shares. Systematic Mngmt Lp accumulated 0.05% or 39,780 shares. Moreover, Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 218,662 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 12,811 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us stated it has 0.29% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Raymond James And Associates stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Tci Wealth Advisors owns 76 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 2,097 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Germany-based Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Invesco Ltd holds 1.55M shares. Robecosam Ag has invested 0.02% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Eqis Capital Mgmt Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Rice Hall James And Associate Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.97% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Analysts await Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.33 per share. GPOR’s profit will be $38.24 million for 4.31 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Gulfport Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 50,904 shares. Zwj Counsel has invested 0.23% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Stifel Fincl invested in 11,597 shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). 1.48M were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Com. D E Shaw And owns 1.32M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shell Asset owns 0.01% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 40,955 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Merian (Uk) has 1.03M shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corporation owns 62,300 shares. 32,000 were reported by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Us Commercial Bank De accumulated 0% or 6,968 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Com reported 133 shares. Engy Opportunities Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 136,515 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $80,600 activity.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $17.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ps Business Pks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 2,000 shares to 21,482 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 5,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).