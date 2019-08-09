As Myr Group (MYRG) Valuation Rose, Holder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Lowered Stake by $949,110; As Activision Blizzard (Put) (ATVI) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Susquehanna International Group Llp Decreased Holding

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Myr Group (MYRG) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 27,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% . The institutional investor held 263,160 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11 million, down from 291,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Myr Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $475.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $28.61. About 27,726 shares traded. MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MYRG News: 07/03/2018 MYR GROUP 4Q EPS 82C, EST. 33C; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP INC SAYS BOARD APPOINTED KENNETH HARTWICK AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – MYR GROUP 1Q CONTRACT REV. $345.6M, EST. $318.4M; 02/05/2018 – MYR Group 1Q Rev $345.6M; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP CHAIRMAN KOERTNER RESIGNS; 02/05/2018 – MYR Group 1Q EPS 34c; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP – KOERTNER WILL REMAIN A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY; 02/04/2018 – MYR Group: Koertner to Remain a Director of the Company; 07/03/2018 – MYR GROUP INC – QTRLY BACKLOG AT $679.1 MLN; 07/03/2018 – MYR GROUP 4Q EPS INCLUDES 47C/SHR BENEFIT FROM TAX REFORM

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (Put) (ATVI) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 233,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.96 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.03M, down from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $47.97. About 8.13M shares traded or 22.69% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 06/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 09/04/2018 – Get Ready for BlizzCon® 2018; 18/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite.”; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII `The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 17/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Battle-royale Mode For Next Call Of Duty — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Adj EPS 46c; 21/03/2018 – Worries over the rising popularity of Epic Games “Fortnite” have sparked a $6.3 billion decline in Activision Blizzard’s market value; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q ADJ. EPS 38C, EST. 34C; ADJ. REV. BEATS EST; 17/05/2018 – British gaming firm enlists army of players to create Worlds Adrift

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 171,703 shares to 475,380 shares, valued at $4.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prgx Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) by 94,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Hawkins Inc (NASDAQ:HWKN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold MYRG shares while 41 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.76 million shares or 0.23% less from 14.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Inc accumulated 39,801 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has 42,866 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Incorporated stated it has 39 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management stated it has 125,686 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ptnrs Ltd Liability owns 7,718 shares. Victory Management Incorporated invested 0.12% of its portfolio in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG). California-based Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Research has invested 0% in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG). Sei Invests Communication stated it has 0% in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0% or 118,643 shares. Peconic Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG). Northern holds 229,817 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Lc stated it has 3,968 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG). Blackrock holds 0% or 2.51M shares. Howe & Rusling holds 0% of its portfolio in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) for 140 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argenx Se (Put) by 10,200 shares to 22,000 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autoliv Inc (Put) (NYSE:ALV) by 28,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Et Al stated it has 108,379 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Nbw Capital Llc invested in 21,589 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Shell Asset has 0.2% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 201,987 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru owns 2.74 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Jnba Fincl owns 415 shares. 23,364 are held by Polaris Greystone Fincl Gru Limited Liability Co. Moreover, First Corp In has 0.01% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Tradewinds Capital Ltd Com invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Longer Invests owns 45,715 shares or 2.46% of their US portfolio. New York-based Cibc World Markets has invested 0.27% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Da Davidson & invested in 0.09% or 118,039 shares. The New York-based Tompkins Fincl has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Virtu Financial Ltd Liability owns 34,183 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 1.28 million shares.