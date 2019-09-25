As Mylan Nv (MYL) Market Valuation Declined, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosted Position by $425,828; American Financial Group Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Has Trimmed by $18.68 Million

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Mylan Nv (MYL) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought 22,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 250,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.77 million, up from 228,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Mylan Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $19.93. About 9.98 million shares traded or 38.56% up from the average. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 25/04/2018 – Mylan Adds to Growing Women’s Healthcare Portfolio with Launch of Generic for Oral Contraceptive Yaz®; 10/05/2018 – Mylan: Certain Employees at Mylan SpA Unit Were Served With Search Warrants on April 18; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS WILL RECEIVE AN UP-FRONT FEE UNDER DEAL; 06/04/2018 – Mylan Strengthens Its Capital Structure by Extending Its Debt Maturities with a Successful $1.5 Billion Bond Offering; 24/04/2018 – AT LEAST TWO COMPANIES ARE ON TRACK TO BE INDICTED IN THE COMING MONTHS, IN ADDITION TO SEVERAL EXECUTIVES – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 10/05/2018 – A Mylan Unit Received April 9 Civil Investigative Demand From Commercial Litigation Branch of Justice Department; 09/05/2018 – Mylan N.V. 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA AND PFIZER ON EPIPEN SUPPLY; 21/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM US FDA FOR USE OF ARNUITY ELLIPTA (FLUTICASONE FUROATE) FOR MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF ASTHMA IN CHILDREN FROM AS YOUNG AS 5 YEARS; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin, Mylan Expect to Get Decision From EMA in 2H

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 38.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 352,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 560,624 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.07 million, down from 913,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $42.7. About 592,280 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox to buy seven local TV stations from Sinclair; 25/04/2018 – Fox near deal to buy seven TV stations from Sinclair; 02/04/2018 – Brian Stelter: Scoop: Here’s Sinclair’s first response to the promo controversy. Details coming up on @BrookeBCNN’s show; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion, sources say [20:37 BST24 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 21/05/2018 – FCC SAYS NO DECISION EXPECTED BEFORE JULY 12 ON SINCLAIR-TRIBUNE MERGER -STATEMENT; 02/04/2018 – SINCLAIR: PROMOS SERVED NO POLITICAL AGENDA; 10/05/2018 – Denver Investment Advisors LLC Exits Sinclair Broadcast; 02/05/2018 – SINCLAIR: SONY FAIL TO COMPLY WITH SOME CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 12/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Questions Sinclair Broadcasting Dictating Content To Local News Stations; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair: Removal Won’t Have Material Impact on Sinclair Because of Small PlayStation Subscriber Base

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 70,000 shares to 455,000 shares, valued at $14.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tivo Corp by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39 million for 32.35 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $21.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold SBGI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.67 million shares or 1.85% less from 55.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Growth Ltd Partnership holds 628,000 shares or 2.37% of its portfolio. Strategic Global Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.55% or 48,432 shares. Orrstown Svcs stated it has 500 shares. Qs Limited Liability Com has 161,220 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. American International Group owns 1,439 shares. Dupont Capital reported 6,988 shares. Preferred Ltd owns 680 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cipher LP invested in 73,046 shares. Weiss Multi has 0.17% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 120,000 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 61,657 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 93,979 are owned by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 12,726 shares. Next Grp has 34,110 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Highland Management LP holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 28,025 shares.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9,929 shares to 109,489 shares, valued at $18.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 11,708 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,809 shares, and cut its stake in Goodyear Tire Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT).

