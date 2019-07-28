As Mylan N V (MYL) Valuation Declined, Ion Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Stake; Trust Co Of Oklahoma Has Increased Its Oneok (OKE) Position by $11.87 Million; Stock Rose

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 257.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 965,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.00 million, up from 375,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 3.49 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 47.60% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin, Mylan Continue to Negotiate for Commercializing Product in Additional Territories; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN GETS INVESTIGATIVE DEMAND FROM DOJ OVER TAA COMPLIANCE; 17/05/2018 – GSK bets on lift from new lung drugs ahead of Advair’s last gasp; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 202671 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 25/04/2018 – Mylan Adds to Growing Women’s Healthcare Portfolio with Launch of Generic for Oral Contraceptive Yaz®; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: SHIRE DEVELOPMENT, LLC v. MYLAN PHARMACEUTICALS INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2268 – 2018-04-06; 23/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Mylan layoffs include some non-union employees; 24/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: WorkForce West Virginia to host informational meeting for former Mylan employees; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Product through an Investment and Partnership; 24/04/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Gov. Justice announces informational meeting for employees impacted by layoffs at Mylan Pharmaceuticals

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Oneok (OKE) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 170 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,084 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $774.11M, up from 10,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Oneok for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68.49. About 1.49 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer close to off-patent drug combo with Mylan – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mylan (MYL) Up 8.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on March 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SYMC, MYL, YELP – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mylan: The EpiPen Shortage Could Sting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL). Gulf Bankshares (Uk) has invested 0.06% in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Counsel Lc owns 49,121 shares. Advisory Incorporated invested 1.79% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 74,047 are held by Schroder Investment Mgmt Group Inc Incorporated. Crawford Invest Counsel accumulated 0.15% or 73,414 shares. Wetherby Asset Inc has 14,063 shares. Whittier Trust invested in 0.02% or 7,658 shares. Heronetta Lp accumulated 117,382 shares or 4.55% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 367,048 shares. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.63% or 12,980 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Cap Limited Co reported 5,180 shares stake. Adams Natural Resource Fund stated it has 114,000 shares. Westpac Bk holds 28,762 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Plancorp Ltd Liability Company owns 10,252 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Riverhead Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 38,818 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri has invested 0.03% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 1,800 shares to 10,425 shares, valued at $511.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 4,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,644 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.