As Mylan N V (MYL) Valuation Declined, Ion Asset Management LTD Boosted Position; Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Raised Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position by $879,000; Share Price Rose

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 906,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 2.25M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.79 million, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $21.69. About 1.38 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 20/04/2018 – Mylan cuts 15 pct of workforce at West Virginia plant; 08/05/2018 – Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at U.S. pharmacies; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.37, REV VIEW $12.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – VECTURA – NOTWITHSTANDING DISAPPOINTING DELAYS CO SEEN FOR VR315 (US) GENERIC ADVAIR PROGRAMME, CONTINUE TO SEE SUBSTANTIAL VALUE IN DEVELOPMENT OF COMPLEX INHALED GENERICS; 15/05/2018 – PAULSON REDUCED VST, TMUS, MYL, SHPG, NXPI IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Mylan Presenting at Conference Apr 27; 03/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences Re-Submits Biologics License Application for CHS-1701 (Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Candidate); 25/04/2018 – GLAXO 1Q ADVAIR REV. GBP566M, EST. GBP586.6M; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN – ON APRIL 18, SOME EMPLOYEES OF MYLAN S.P.A. WERE SERVED WITH SEARCH WARRANTS ISSUED BY PUBLIC PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE IN MILAN, ITALY; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN DISCUSSED EPIPEN SUPPLY ISSUES IN STATEMENT

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 46,800 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.74 million, up from 43,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $297.65. About 1.05M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 11/04/2018 – MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS IT WOULD NOT SUPPORT ANY OVERTURE BY GLOBALSTAR TO SEEK ADDITIONAL FINANCING FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER THERMO COMPANIES; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar Merger Will Organize the Pro Forma Co Into Four Principal Operating Subsidiaries Under the Name Thermo Companies as the Public Co; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Will Retain Global Commercialization Rights for Oncomine Dx Target Test; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – MERGER TO ORGANIZE PRO FORMA CO INTO 4 PRINCIPAL OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES UNDER NAME THERMO COMPANIES INC AS PUBLIC COMPANY; 23/05/2018 – TMO: ROIC ‘HURDLE’ SEEN A YEAR EARLIER VS INITIAL DEAL MODEL; 24/05/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Value Investors Pick Mylan N.V. (MYL) Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Mylan, Newell and Home Depot – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDAY, MYL – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA tentatively OK’s Mylan’s pemetrexed; shares up 4% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mylan (MYL) Up 8.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16,000 shares to 522,800 shares, valued at $28.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemours Co by 54,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,000 shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN).

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Thermo Fisher to develop companion diagnostic for Lilly’s selpercatinib – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), Danaher (DHR) Said Among Firms Eyeing KKR’s (KKR) LGC – Bloomberg (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.