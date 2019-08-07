As Mylan N V (MYL) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Ion Asset Management LTD Raised Its Stake; Symons Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by $437,689

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 257.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 965,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.00M, up from 375,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $17.8. About 2.83M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 21/05/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Falls For 3rd Wk, Aubagio Declines: MS; 09/05/2018 – FDA says manufacturing delays are constraining EpiPen supply; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 96C; 21/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM US FDA FOR USE OF ARNUITY ELLIPTA (FLUTICASONE FUROATE) FOR MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF ASTHMA IN CHILDREN FROM AS YOUNG AS 5 YEARS; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF ONCOLOGY DRUG MITOMYCIN FOR INJECTION USP, 5 MG/VIAL, 20 MG/VIAL AND 40 MG/VIAL SINGLE DOSE VIALS; 09/05/2018 – Mylan Backs 2018 View of Rev $11.75B-$13.25B; 13/04/2018 – Drug maker Mylan is in advanced discussions to acquire Merck’s consumer health business, people familiar with the matter said; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin, Mylan Continue to Negotiate for Commercializing Product in Additional Territories; 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhar; 20/03/2018 – Mylan Adds to Growing Oncology Portfolio with Launch of Generic Mutamycin® Injection

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 14,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 350,822 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.14M, down from 364,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.77. About 994,346 shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Interest Retail Bank (Uk) Limited invested in 115,438 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 91 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.