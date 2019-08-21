As Mylan N V (MYL) Stock Price Declined, Ion Asset Management LTD Upped Its Position by $27.03 Million; Michaels Cos (MIK) Shareholder Highfields Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (MIK) by 54.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 4.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 36.45% . The hedge fund held 3.29M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.58M, down from 7.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Michaels Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $869.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.29% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.49. About 1.30M shares traded. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 66.31% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. 4Q Net $203M; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC MIK.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.19 TO $2.32; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. to Close 94 Full-Size Aaron Brothers Stores, Reposition Aaron Brothers as a ‘Store-Within-a-Store’; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. 4Q EPS $1.11; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC MIK.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.217 BLN TO $5.293 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Martha Stewart Collection To Expand At Michaels Stores — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings; 22/04/2018 – DJ Michaels Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MIK); 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.19-Adj EPS $2.32

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 257.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 965,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.00 million, up from 375,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.16. About 2.54 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 09/05/2018 – FDA ADDED MYLAN’S EPIPEN TO DRUG SHORTAGE LIST ON WEDNESDAY; 29/03/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM US FDA FOR USE OF ARNUITY ELLIPTA (FLUTICASONE FUROATE) FOR MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF ASTHMA IN CHILDREN FROM AS YOUNG AS 5 YEARS; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN SAYS ‘INTERMITTENT SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS’ ON EPIPEN DEVICE; 28/03/2018 – Mylan Introduces Symfi Triple Combo Once-Daily HIV Treatment in the U.S; 14/05/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Overview 2018: A Fixed-Dose Combination of an lnhaled Corticosteroid and a Long-Acting Beta 2 Agonist – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF DROSPIRENONE AND ETHINYL ESTRADIOL TABLETS USP, 3 MG/0.02 MG, A GENERIC VERSION OF BAYER’S YAZ TABLETS; 11/04/2018 – Mylan to Leverage its World-Class Scientific Platform to Develop a Novel Delivery for Meloxicam, a Non-Opioid Pain Medication; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 209592 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Will Be Responsible for Sales Activity of Product in European Countries

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MIK shares while 60 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 178.47 million shares or 0.37% less from 179.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll reported 88 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp stated it has 0.03% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Moreover, Parametrica Management Limited has 0.28% invested in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Alliancebernstein LP owns 7.76 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 178,265 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Comerica Bancorp holds 59,341 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 1.18 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability has 131,854 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 395,950 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs has 274 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) for 10,550 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 16,397 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) for 47,600 shares.

Highfields Capital Management Lp, which manages about $22.71B and $727.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,168 shares to 47,872 shares, valued at $13.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. MIK’s profit will be $22.16M for 9.80 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Michaels Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Intll Commercial Bank (Uk) holds 0.06% in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) or 115,438 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd owns 0% invested in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) for 91 shares.