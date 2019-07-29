As Mylan N V (MYL) Stock Declined, Washington Capital Management Upped Its Position; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Union Bankshares Lifted Stake

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,114 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, up from 36,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $85.98. About 3.35 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 3.60 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 47.60% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 09/05/2018 – MYLAN SAYS ‘INTERMITTENT SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS’ ON EPIPEN DEVICE; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 13/04/2018 – MYLAN IS SAID IN TALKS TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S UNIT: RTRS; 12/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo wins a reprieve for Advair; AstraZeneca delays lung cancer trial results; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN SAYS IN FILING IT IS COOPERATING WITH DOJ DEMAND; 15/05/2018 – PAULSON REDUCED VST, TMUS, MYL, SHPG, NXPI IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Mylan 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 52.9%; 17/05/2018 – GSK bets on lift from new lung drugs ahead of Advair’s last gasp; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE ASTRAZENECA LP, ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, MYLAN PHARMA, NOVARTIS PHARMA; 08/05/2018 – EPIPEN MANUFACTURER PFIZER PFE.N SAYS APRIL EPIPEN SHIPMENTS EXCEEDED PROJECTIONS

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsr Llc owns 0.1% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 35,479 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 30,521 shares. 4,800 are held by Birch Hill Investment Ltd Liability Company. First Financial In has invested 0.14% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 3.26 million are held by Ariel Invs Limited Liability. Hl Finance Services Llc reported 0.16% stake. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Pa invested 0.16% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cullinan holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 53,402 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Llc (Wy) has 1.51% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 12,830 shares. Personal Capital Advisors has 0% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,372 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,635 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advisors stated it has 0.39% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Colonial holds 0.1% or 6,159 shares in its portfolio. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt reported 103,063 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Moreover, Old Dominion Capital Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 55,398 shares to 27,030 shares, valued at $848,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,364 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Washington Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.95B and $88.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,200 shares to 27,794 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,968 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Interest National Bank (Uk) Limited stated it has 115,438 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL).