As Mylan N V (MYL) Stock Declined, Washington Capital Management Has Upped Stake; Pitcairn Company Increases Holding in Roper Technologies (ROP)

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $19.36. About 1.34M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 47.60% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L – DURING QUARTER INITIATED REPEAT CLINICAL ENDPOINT STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR DISKUS; 14/03/2018 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals: Advair Diskus Delay Impacted Generics; 15/04/2018 – Arab Finance: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits important goal; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 209592 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 21/05/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Falls For 3rd Wk, Aubagio Declines: MS; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA AND PFIZER ON EPIPEN SUPPLY; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mylan Inc. Proposed Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN SAYS FDA CONFIRMS THAT EPIPEN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 06/03/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 2,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,665 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02M, up from 12,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $6.83 during the last trading session, reaching $370.79. About 70,593 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500.

Washington Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.95B and $88.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,500 shares to 5,580 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 8,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,424 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 91 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Ltd Co. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) stated it has 115,438 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 3 sales for $5.26 million activity. 5,000 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares with value of $1.54M were sold by Conley Jason. $163,483 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F. 4,000 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares with value of $1.23M were sold by Crisci Robert.

