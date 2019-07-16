As Mylan N V (MYL) Stock Declined, Ion Asset Management LTD Increased by $27.03 Million Its Stake; Cheviot Value Management Stake in Newmont Mining (NEM) Has Lowered as Stock Value Declined

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 257.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 965,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.00 million, up from 375,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 4.44 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 47.60% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 20/04/2018 – FDA APPROVED MYLAN ANDA FOR ECONAZOLE NITRATE ON APRIL 18; 12/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo wins a reprieve for Advair; AstraZeneca delays lung cancer trial results; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 209592 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 28/03/2018 – MYLAN INVESTORS CAN PROCEED WITH SUIT OVER EPIPEN PRICING; 09/05/2018 – Mylan Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.60; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 14/05/2018 – Mylan and West Virginia University Join Forces to Inspire West Virginia Youth Through STEM-CARE; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN GETS INVESTIGATIVE DEMAND FROM DOJ OVER TAA COMPLIANCE; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN SAYS ‘INTERMITTENT SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS’ ON EPIPEN DEVICE

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $38.67. About 4.81M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Int Comml Bank (Uk) stated it has 115,438 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 91 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $179,183 activity. Palmer Thomas Ronald sold 1,250 shares worth $42,663.

