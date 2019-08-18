As Mylan N V (MYL) Stock Declined, Ion Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Its Holding; Citigroup (C) Holder Teewinot Capital Advisers Upped Holding

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 128.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 266,992 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.61M, up from 116,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 16.38M shares traded or 20.28% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Asia Adds Citigroup, Exits UBS, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Citi’s Peng Sees Willingness for Trade Negotiations (Video); 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 08/05/2018 – CHEMOURS CO CC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $66; 07/04/2018 – New York Post: Citigroup wants pot dispensary to stop using its logo; 07/05/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN SEPT.: CITI SURVEY; 23/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 6.4% in 2018, Citi Leads; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Fixed Income Revenue $3.42B, Est. $3.70B: TOPLive; 25/03/2018 – Citigroup to Again Be a Nationwide Bank, but in Digital Form

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 257.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 965,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.00 million, up from 375,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.22% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $18.53. About 5.36M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 27/04/2018 – Teva Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE® (glatiramer acetate injection) 40 mg/mL; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Grants Mylan Exclusive License to Commercialize FKB327 in Europe; 19/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022141 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 08/05/2018 – EPIPEN MANUFACTURER PFIZER PFE.N SAYS APRIL EPIPEN SHIPMENTS EXCEEDED PROJECTIONS; 13/04/2018 – EpiPen shortages seen in Canada, UK but U.S. supply intact; 21/05/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Falls For 3rd Wk, Aubagio Declines: MS; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN TO BUY GLOBAL MARKETING RIGHTS TO GLATIRAMER ACETATE; 27/04/2018 – Teva” Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE 40 Mg/mL; 08/05/2018 – Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at U.S. pharmacies; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN REAFFIRMS ’18 VIEWS, COMMITTED TO INVESTMENT GRADE RATING

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.59% or 3.75 million shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Corp reported 109,500 shares stake. Northern Trust Corp owns 31.11M shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Allstate holds 152,167 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Bartlett & Communication Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 244 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has invested 0.18% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Linscomb And Williams Inc has 0.28% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 52,537 shares. Huber Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 456,535 shares. 3,765 were accumulated by Prio Wealth Partnership. 6,497 were reported by Phocas Finance. Pacific Glob Inv owns 90,111 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Zuckerman Ltd holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 15,385 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 88,229 shares. Element Mgmt Llc holds 0.07% or 38,653 shares.

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $260.49 million and $299.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) by 1,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.