As Mylan N V (MYL) Shares Declined, Shareholder Ion Asset Management LTD Upped Its Holding; Palestra Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Copart (CPRT) Stake by $62.92 Million; Stock Rose

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 39.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 1.05M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 1.59M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.16 million, down from 2.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $75.39. About 965,200 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 257.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 965,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.00 million, up from 375,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 3.44M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 06/03/2018 – Mylan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Report: Large-scale layoffs at Mylan; 20/03/2018 – Mylan Adds to Growing Oncology Portfolio with Launch of Generic Mutamycin® Injection; 22/03/2018 – MYLAN’S ANDA FOR BACLOFEN APPROVED BY FDA; 30/03/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Unchanged; 23/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Mylan layoffs include some non-union employees; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.37, REV VIEW $12.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE A SUBSEQUENT COMMERCIALIZATION MILESTONE PAYMENT AND SALES ROYALTIES; 10/05/2018 – In Europe, Mylan’s rivals try to plug EpiPen shortages; 11/04/2018 – Investor Day Highlights Durability of Mylan’s Global Platform

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 964,925 shares to 971,225 shares, valued at $91.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 4 after the close. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $127.06M for 33.66 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.