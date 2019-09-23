As Mylan N V (MYL) Shares Declined, Palouse Capital Management Has Raised Its Position; Paradigm Asset Management Co Upped Its Stake in Hca (HCA) by $662.33 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 50.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 27,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 81,206 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55M, up from 53,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.83B market cap company. It closed at $21 lastly. It is up 42.99% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 27/04/2018 – Teva Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE® (glatiramer acetate injection) 40 mg/mL; 29/03/2018 – Trelegy Ellipta ( fluticasone furoate + vilanterol + umeclidinium bromide ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/03/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Unchanged; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – FDA adds Mylan’s EpiPen to shortage list; 06/03/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 13/04/2018 – Drug maker Mylan is in advanced discussions to acquire Merck’s consumer health business, people familiar with the matter said; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN AND MAPI TO PARTNER TO DEVELOP GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 96C; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN TO BUY GLOBAL MARKETING RIGHTS TO A ONCE-MONTHLY; 20/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Report: Large-scale layoffs at Mylan

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Hca Inc. (HCA) by 128.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 8,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18B, up from 3,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Hca Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $124.28. About 2.28M shares traded or 43.49% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $277.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 26,627 shares to 51,136 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

