As Mylan N V (MYL) Share Value Declined, Sphera Funds Management LTD Trimmed Position; Next Century Growth Investors Has Upped Its Ehealth (EHTH) Position by $5.94 Million

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 40.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 674,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.41M, down from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $19.35. About 8.66 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.38, REV VIEW $12.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – MYLAN’S ANDA FOR BACLOFEN APPROVED BY FDA; 09/05/2018 – Mylan Sales Fall 19% in North America — Earnings Review; 10/04/2018 – Mylan To Acquire Global Marketing Rights To MS Treatment From Israel’s Mapi Pharma — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – MYLAN IN DISCUSSIONS TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 202970 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 30/03/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Unchanged; 09/05/2018 – Mylan N.V. 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L – DURING QUARTER INITIATED REPEAT CLINICAL ENDPOINT STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR DISKUS

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 47.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 95,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The institutional investor held 296,266 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.47M, up from 200,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $100.5. About 522,342 shares traded or 6.24% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $748.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 15,157 shares to 123,989 shares, valued at $9.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 107,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 345,950 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy (NASDAQ:USAP).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $110,720 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has 13,510 shares. 31,931 were accumulated by Pdt Prtn Limited Liability Corp. Orbimed Advsrs Limited invested in 1.18 million shares or 1.14% of the stock. Twin Tree Management Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.37% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Balyasny Asset Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 17,467 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0% or 241 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp accumulated 0% or 273,408 shares. Fil reported 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Bancorp Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Co holds 51,360 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 16,583 shares. Gp One Trading LP invested 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). D E Shaw And Inc invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Intl State Bank (Uk) Ltd accumulated 115,438 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 0% invested in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) for 91 shares.