As Mylan N V (MYL) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Ion Asset Management LTD Upped Its Stake; Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Boosted Holding in Six Flags Entmt (SIX) as Valuation Declined

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 906,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 2.25M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.79 million, up from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $21.3. About 2.29M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 09/05/2018 – FDA says manufacturing delays are constraining EpiPen supply; 29/03/2018 – Flutiform ( fluticasone propionate + formoterol fumarate ; Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Flutiform (Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026 – A Pressurized Metered-Dose lnhaler Formulation Which Contains a Combination of Fluticasone Propionate and Formoterol – ResearchAndMarkets; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF ONCOLOGY DRUG MITOMYCIN FOR INJECTION USP, 5 MG/VIAL, 20 MG/VIAL AND 40 MG/VIAL SINGLE DOSE VIALS; 13/04/2018 – CNBC: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L – DURING QUARTER INITIATED REPEAT CLINICAL ENDPOINT STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR DISKUS; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 210364 Company: MYLAN PHARMS INC; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Grants Mylan Exclusive License to Commercialize FKB327 in Europe; 16/03/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS MYLAN IN ARRANGEMENT WITH FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp (SIX) by 53.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 331,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 948,489 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.28 million, up from 617,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $52.21. About 730,016 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q REV. $129.0M, EST. $118.9M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX); 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Loss $62.3M; 31/05/2018 – DC Super-Villain HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity Now Open at Six Flags New England; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – FIRST PHASE OF MULTI-MLN DOLLAR ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX IN CHINA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2021; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/04/2018 – TMZ: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags Stroller Fight Erupted After Being Called a ‘Hood Rat’; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $986.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 155,200 shares to 772,932 shares, valued at $195.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

