As Mylan N V (MYL) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Ion Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Its Holding; As Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) Valuation Rose, Holder Raymond James & Associates Has Lowered Position

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 257.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 965,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.00M, up from 375,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.52. About 4.31 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 23/04/2018 – Mylan Presenting at Conference Apr 27; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 29/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – SUBMISSION OF A REGULATORY APPLICATION TO JAPANESE MHLW FOR ONCE-DAILY FLUTICASONE FUROATE/UMECLIDINIUM/VILANTEROL; 11/05/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline’s Trelegy Ellipta (fluticasone furoate + vilanterol + umeclidinium bromide) Drug Overview Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – FDA APPROVED MYLAN ANDA FOR PANTOPRAZOLE SODIUM; 28/03/2018 – MYLAN INVESTORS CAN PROCEED WITH SUIT OVER EPIPEN PRICING; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN GETS INVESTIGATIVE DEMAND FROM DOJ OVER TAA COMPLIANCE; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 09/05/2018 – Mylan 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 52.9%

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 9,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% . The institutional investor held 41,081 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 50,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $48.57. About 396,358 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF SMITH & NEPHEW; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Sees 2018 Underlying Rev Up 2%-3%; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Appoints Namal Nawana CEO; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Cuts 2018 View; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Medical devices maker Smith & Nephew to name Nawana as new chief – Sky News; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew: Namal Nawana to Take Up Role on May 7; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Underlying Revenue Flat; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC SN.L – NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF SMITH & NEPHEW; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Adds Smith & Nephew, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 06/03/2018 Smith & Nephew announces full commercial release of JOURNEY™ Il XR Total Knee Arthroplasty

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $65.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 8,202 shares to 147,862 shares, valued at $11.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trinseo S A (NYSE:TSE) by 7,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).