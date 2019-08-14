As Mylan N V (MYL) Share Price Declined, Ion Asset Management LTD Has Increased Its Position; As Honeywell International (HON) Stock Rose, Shareholder Armstrong Shaw Associates Decreased by $1.62 Million Its Stake

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 257.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 965,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.00M, up from 375,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.17B market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $19.72. About 4.97M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS – STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR STUDY IS PROCEEDING AS PLANNED, EXPECT TO SUBMIT RESPONSE TO FDA WITH NEW CLINICAL DATA AS EARLY AS POSSIBLE IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF DROSPIRENONE AND ETHINYL ESTRADIOL TABLETS USP, 3 MG/0.02 MG, A GENERIC VERSION OF BAYER’S YAZ TABLETS; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO NEW OR UNEXPECTED ADVERSE EVENTS EMERGED IN PATIENTS RECEIVING COPAXONE 40 MG/ML FOR UP TO 7 YEARS; 09/05/2018 – Mylan Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.60; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Pdt Through an Investment and Partnership With Israeli Co Mapi Pharma; 20/04/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Gov. Justice issues statement on announced layoffs at Mylan Pharmaceuticals in Monongalia County; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN GETS INVESTIGATIVE DEMAND FROM DOJ OVER TAA COMPLIANCE; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 20/03/2018 – Mylan Adds to Growing Oncology Portfolio with Launch of Generic Mutamycin® Injection; 29/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – SUBMISSION OF A REGULATORY APPLICATION TO JAPANESE MHLW FOR ONCE-DAILY FLUTICASONE FUROATE/UMECLIDINIUM/VILANTEROL

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 10,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 25,148 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, down from 35,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $167.98. About 3.23M shares traded or 40.06% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv owns 67,758 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bancorp Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.27% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Creative Planning owns 110,201 shares. 61,862 were accumulated by Albion Grp Incorporated Ut. Fort Point Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Com owns 1,353 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancshares holds 0.38% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 28,303 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability owns 484,186 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Moreover, Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0.19% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 29,370 shares. State Bank Of The West owns 0.31% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 16,670 shares. Investec Asset Management North America Inc has invested 2.22% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 61,202 were reported by Tru Department Mb Fin Bancshares N A. Indiana Trust Mngmt accumulated 7,187 shares. Patten And Patten Inc Tn accumulated 44,146 shares. Jcic Asset Management holds 30,775 shares or 1.94% of its portfolio. Northstar Ltd Liability, a Colorado-based fund reported 1,767 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.89 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 91 shares. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd has 115,438 shares.