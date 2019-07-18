As Mylan N V (MYL) Market Value Declined, First Light Asset Management Boosted by $4.44 Million Its Position; National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Holder Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Upped Position by $1.12 Million as Market Value Declined

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 508,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53M, up from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $20.79. About 3.38M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NOV: OFFSHORE COMPLETION, PRODUCTION GEAR REMAIN CHALLENGED; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Also Cites Customer-Delayed Deliveries of Equipment; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $2.05 BLN

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 94.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 158,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 325,905 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.24M, up from 167,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $17.91. About 7.00M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 47.60% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 28/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Mylan $Bmark 10Y +185a (+/- 5), 30Y +225a (+/- 5); 27/03/2018 – Mylan Plans to Launch the Biosimilar in Europe in 2H; 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L – DURING QUARTER INITIATED REPEAT CLINICAL ENDPOINT STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR DISKUS; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Mylan’s Euro Offering; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Product through an Investment and Partnership with Israeli Company Mapi Pharma; 12/04/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 10/05/2018 – Mylan: Search Warrants Were Issued by Public Prosecutor’s Office in Milan Over Interactions With an Italian Hospital and Sales of Some Drugs; 28/03/2018 – Mylan Introduces Symfi™ Triple Combo Once-Daily HIV Treatment in the U.S; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Pdt Through an Investment and Partnership With Israeli Co Mapi Pharma; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 419 were accumulated by Oakworth. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation accumulated 200 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Ltd has invested 0.11% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). 118,444 are held by Cobblestone Advisors Ltd Liability Co Ny. Moors Cabot has 52,238 shares. Holt Advsr Lc Dba Holt Prtn Lp holds 14,910 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd reported 58,397 shares. Swiss Savings Bank invested in 0.04% or 1.28M shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% or 245,062 shares. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Parkside Financial Bank And Trust stated it has 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). First Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 127,021 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Salem Counselors reported 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Hutchinson Ca reported 336,632 shares.

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: National Oilwell Varco, Halliburton and American Airlines – Investorplace.com” on May 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Last Call for Facebook – Motley Fool” published on November 12, 2018, Fool.com published: “National Oilwell Varco Overcame Crashing Crude in Q4 to Continue Growing – Motley Fool” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “National Oilwell Varco: Improving Results, Some Opportunities And Disappointments – Seeking Alpha” published on October 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Has National Oilwell Varco Peaked? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00 million and $272.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 40,000 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $12.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL). Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) stated it has 115,438 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Falling Earnings Estimates Signal Weakness Ahead for Mylan (MYL) – Nasdaq” on March 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “6 Worst S&P 500 Stocks of 2019 (So Far) – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Amneal Pharmaceuticals Fell as Much as 36.6% Today – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA tentatively approves Mylan’s generic Eliquis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mylan down 6% on Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $769.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 293,993 shares to 188,111 shares, valued at $7.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 632,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL).