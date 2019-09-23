As Mylan N V (MYL) Market Valuation Declined, Ion Asset Management LTD Has Lifted by $17.22 Million Its Holding; Brandywine Trust Company Continues to Hold Position in Campbell Soup Co (CPB)

Brandywine Trust Company increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 277.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Trust Company bought 523,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 712,073 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.53 million, up from 188,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Trust Company who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.85. About 399,374 shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 22/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CDS Widens 11 Bps; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL: EXPECT `DOUBLE DIGIT’ INCREASES ON STEEL, ALUMINUM; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Exits After Share Slump; McLoughlin Steps In; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Announces Strategic Reorganization; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – LUCA MIGNINI NAMED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – Campbell Soup Company vs Gamon Plus, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/27/2018; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO steps down after profits warning; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL NAMES ANA DOMINGUEZ AS PRESIDENT, CAMPBELL FRESH; 18/05/2018 – JUST IN: After Campbell Soup cites tariffs as an impact on their quarterly earnings, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross tells CNBC the company is using that “as a cover up for other problems” (via @loriannlarocco)

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 906,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 2.25M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.79M, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $20.66. About 797,483 shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 10/05/2018 – Mylan: Search Warrants Were Issued by Public Prosecutor’s Office in Milan Over Interactions With an Italian Hospital and Sales of Some Drugs; 30/03/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Unchanged; 13/04/2018 – MYLAN IS SAID IN TALKS TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S UNIT: RTRS; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – COMPANIES EXPECT TO RECEIVE A DECISION FROM EMA IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 15/05/2018 – GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD GLEN.NS – GRANT OF SUBSTITUTION AND SUCCESSFUL LAUNCH OF GENERIC SERETIDE ACCUHALER IN DENMARK; 23/03/2018 – Mylan’s Prasugrel Mylan Gets Generic Recommendation in Europe; 24/04/2018 – MYL: U.S. nears first charges in generic price fixing case, Bloo; 10/05/2018 – In Europe, Mylan’s rivals try to plug EpiPen shortages; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Estimates 75% of Cash Flows Generated Are ‘Stable and Durable’; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 202671 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold CPB shares while 145 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 156.81 million shares or 1.59% more from 154.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md has 0.03% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 5.08 million shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 27,488 shares. Stevens Management L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 306,176 shares. 10,814 were accumulated by Commerce National Bank & Trust. Moreover, Parkside Fincl Bank And Trust has 0% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 269,037 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Northern Corporation stated it has 2.15 million shares. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Csat Advisory Lp reported 0.11% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Switzerland-based Gam Holding Ag has invested 0.13% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Company reported 118,537 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Epoch Ptnrs Inc holds 315,288 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur accumulated 3.89 million shares or 0.19% of the stock. M&R Capital Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). 274,778 are owned by Prudential Finance.