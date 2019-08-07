As Mvc Capital (MVC) Stock Value Rose, Wynnefield Capital Lowered by $653,796 Its Position; Home Depot (HD) Stake Has Boosted by Old Second National Bank Of Aurora

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Mvc Capital Inc (MVC) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 72,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74 million, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Mvc Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.06. About 6,036 shares traded. MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) has risen 1.59% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MVC News: 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS, INC. REPORTS 6.4 PCT STAKE IN MVC CAPITAL INC AS OF APRIL 18 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS CONSIDERING AND EVALUATING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES DESIGNED TO LEAD TO “MAXIMIZATION OF SHAREHOLDER VALUE” IN MVC CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – West Family Investments May Hold Talks With MVC Capital on Issues Including Strategy, Use of Cash, Asset Sales, Board Changes and Potential Liquidation; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT TEAM OF MVC CAPITAL TO ADDRESS CHANGES IN COMPOSITION OF MANAGEMENT, BOARD OF CO; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT OF MVC CAPITAL TO ADDRESS USE OF AVAILABLE CASH; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MVC CAPITAL BOARD TO ADDRESS VIEWS ON LIMITING FUTURE INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES OF MVC CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – West Family Investments, Inc., Affiliates Report Stake In MVC Capital; 12/03/2018 MVC CAPITAL INC – NAV INCREASED TO $13.42 PER SHARE AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $13.24 PER SHARE AS OF OCTOBER 31, 2017; 27/04/2018 – West Family Investments Reports 6.4% Stake in MVC Capital; 13/04/2018 – MVC Capital Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 963.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 9,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 11,031 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 1,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 1.74M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody

Wynnefield Capital Inc, which manages about $319.90M and $210.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 52,900 shares to 2.74 million shares, valued at $33.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 2 investors sold MVC shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 7.36 million shares or 22.76% more from 6.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Lc (Trc) invested in 1,964 shares. 144 are owned by Huntington Bancshares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC). Asset accumulated 71,631 shares. 242,311 were accumulated by Bulldog Investors. West Family has 1.22 million shares for 2.77% of their portfolio. Cooperman Leon G holds 0.92% or 1.66 million shares in its portfolio. Cs Mckee LP reported 0.02% stake. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC). Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC). Wynnefield Incorporated holds 6.52% of its portfolio in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) for 1.51 million shares. Arbiter Partners Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 190,854 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 0% invested in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) for 48,900 shares. Css Ltd Com Il holds 0.03% or 53,782 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 780 shares.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $127,718 activity. On Monday, July 8 the insider TOKARZ MICHAEL T bought $103,693.

