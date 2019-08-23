As Mvc Capital (MVC) Shares Rose, Wynnefield Capital Has Trimmed Holding by $653,796; As Southern Co. Com (SO) Share Value Rose, Argi Investment Services Lifted Holding by $605,064

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Mvc Capital Inc (MVC) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 72,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74 million, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Mvc Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.84M market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.3. About 7,388 shares traded. MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) has risen 1.59% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MVC News: 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MVC CAPITAL BOARD TO ADDRESS VIEWS ON LIMITING FUTURE INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES OF MVC CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT OF MVC CAPITAL TO ADDRESS USE OF AVAILABLE CASH; 13/04/2018 – MVC Capital Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 15/05/2018 – WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL REDUCED DLHC, CLAR, BIOS, MVC, NEPT IN 1Q; 27/04/2018 – West Family Investments May Hold Talks With MVC Capital on Issues Including Strategy, Use of Cash, Asset Sales, Board Changes and Potential Liquidation; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MVC CAPITAL BOARD TO ADDRESS VIEWS ON DISPOSITION OF CERTAIN ASSETS OF MVC CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT TEAM OF MVC CAPITAL TO ADDRESS CHANGES IN COMPOSITION OF MANAGEMENT, BOARD OF CO; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MVC CAPITAL BOARD TO ADDRESS VIEWS ON CHANGES TO COMPOSITION OF MANAGEMENT TEAM OF MVC CAPITAL; 12/03/2018 MVC CAPITAL INC – NAV INCREASED TO $13.42 PER SHARE AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $13.24 PER SHARE AS OF OCTOBER 31, 2017; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS, INC. REPORTS 6.4 PCT STAKE IN MVC CAPITAL INC AS OF APRIL 18 – SEC FILING

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Southern Co. Com (SO) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 11,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 79,206 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09 million, up from 67,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Southern Co. Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.45. About 4.17M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 09/04/2018 – Southern Nears Sale of One-Third Stake in Its Solar Portfolio; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS FIVE-YEAR, $35B CAPITAL PROGRAM, AN INDUSTRI; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEEKING $1B IN WIND TAX EQUITY FINANCING; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO: SOLAR ASSET MARKET IS `THINNER’ DUE TO TAX REFORM; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Florida City Gas Transaction’s Target Completion Is 3Q 2018; 13/03/2018 – Georgia Power renewable growth to continue throughout 2018; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SHUT HATCH 2 FOR COOLING FAN MAINTENANCE: OPERATOR

Wynnefield Capital Inc, which manages about $319.90M and $210.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 52,900 shares to 2.74 million shares, valued at $33.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MVC Private Equity Fund Agrees to Sell Plymouth Rock Energy – GlobeNewswire” on October 30, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MVC Capital Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MVC – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MVC Capital Declares Third Quarter 2019 Dividend NYSE:MVC – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MVC Capital Announces Completed Sale of U.S. Gas & Electric, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on July 05, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MVC Capital Declares Second Quarter 2019 Dividend NYSE:MVC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 2 investors sold MVC shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 7.36 million shares or 22.76% more from 6.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 178 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mgmt Limited Company has 0% invested in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC). Bancorp Of America Corporation De accumulated 35,564 shares or 0% of the stock. Css Ltd Company Il owns 53,782 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. West Family holds 2.77% or 1.22M shares. Cs Mckee LP has invested 0.02% in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC). Gamco Incorporated Et Al holds 0% or 54,000 shares in its portfolio. Wynnefield owns 1.51M shares for 6.52% of their portfolio. Teton Advsr Incorporated holds 134,300 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Ancora Advisors Limited Co holds 0.11% or 282,073 shares. Rmb Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) for 30,000 shares. Barclays Public Lc has invested 0% in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC). Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,000 shares. Bulldog Investors Ltd Liability Corp has 242,311 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Adv has invested 0.07% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 298,130 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Gideon Cap Advisors owns 32,445 shares. Prudential Finance owns 2.14 million shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5,569 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 0.48% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 18,186 shares. Appleton Partners Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,205 shares. Gam Ag has invested 0.1% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Smith Chas P And Associates Pa Cpas reported 9,820 shares. Kcm Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 20,096 shares. 16,552 are held by Benedict Finance Advsr. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated invested in 38,589 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Cypress Capital Gru holds 5,267 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The California-based Los Angeles Cap And Equity Research Inc has invested 0.15% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd accumulated 0.27% or 23,578 shares.