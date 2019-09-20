As Murphy Usa (MUSA) Stock Rose, Hennessy Advisors Has Trimmed by $1.56 Million Its Position; As Suncor Energy (SU) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Upped Stake

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Murphy Usa Inc (MUSA) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 18,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.90% . The institutional investor held 183,900 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.45 million, down from 202,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Murphy Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $87.77. About 135,162 shares traded. Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) has risen 10.96% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.96% the S&P500.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (SU) by 2637.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 4.27M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 4.43M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $138.40 million, up from 161,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.91. About 919,163 shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $19.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 66,555 shares to 12.60 million shares, valued at $626.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) by 22,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,999 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Finl Network Inc by 15,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $4.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avangrid Inc by 167,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC).