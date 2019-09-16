As Murphy Usa (MUSA) Shares Rose, Holder Brown Advisory Cut Its Stake; Cs Mckee LP Raised Stake in Biogen (BIIB) by $7.11 Million

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Murphy Usa Inc (MUSA) by 21.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 159,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.90% . The institutional investor held 578,897 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.65 million, down from 738,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Murphy Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $90.59. About 251,628 shares traded. Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) has risen 10.96% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MUSA News: 14/03/2018 Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Net $39.3M; 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q REV. $3.24B, EST. $3.22B; 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q EPS $1.16; 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Rev $3.24B; 15/05/2018 – Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 20/04/2018 – DJ Murphy USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MUSA); 20/03/2018 – Murphy USA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Biogen (BIIB) by 59.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 30,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 81,940 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.16 million, up from 51,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Biogen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $236.63. About 1.69 million shares traded or 16.95% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY $75M UPFRONT; 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 20/04/2018 – Biogen and Ionis Expand Strategic Collaboration to Develop Drug Candidates for a Broad Range of Neurological Diseases; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SMA STAT test now available at no charge – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tesla Vs. Biogen: Which Offers Better Risk/Reward? – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Assessing Impact Of Biogen (BIIB) News – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SRPT, UNM, BIIB – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen Earnings: BIIB Stock Surges on Big Q2 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Natl Bank reported 60,650 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 5,285 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Morgan Stanley invested in 498,215 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 4,246 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Moors And Cabot Incorporated holds 1,078 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc stated it has 145,599 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board has 25,328 shares. City Holdg Communications owns 0.02% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 275 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Com has invested 0.15% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 75 are owned by Burt Wealth Advisors. Fairfield Bush, a Connecticut-based fund reported 7,000 shares. 90,434 are held by Retirement Sys Of Alabama. Moreover, Mcf Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 185 shares. Shufro Rose & Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 1,500 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 287 shares in its portfolio.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 20,150 shares to 330,137 shares, valued at $36.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,315 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For April 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Murphy USA Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Murphy Oil USA launches $500M senior notes due 2029 – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Murphy USA Inc.’s (NYSE:MUSA) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Murphy USA Schedules First Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold MUSA shares while 76 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 38.40 million shares or 45.04% more from 26.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 5,200 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.05% invested in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA). Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) for 6,004 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA). The United Kingdom-based Legal General Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA). Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Company owns 8,982 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 1.19M shares. Paloma Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) for 4,729 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.01% stake. State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 49,060 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Piedmont Invest Advsr reported 3,841 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ftb Advisors Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) for 94 shares. Services Automobile Association has 4,595 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2,975 are owned by Us Bancorp De. Pnc Finance Service Grp Inc stated it has 0.01% in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $34.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 17,589 shares to 134,194 shares, valued at $9.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zuora Inc by 1.54 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC).