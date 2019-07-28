As Murphy Usa (MUSA) Market Valuation Rose, Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $879,410; As Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Stock Price Declined, Praesidium Investment Management Company Has Lowered Holding

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Murphy Usa Inc (MUSA) by 55.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 10,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,296 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, down from 18,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Murphy Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $85.7. About 168,394 shares traded. Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) has risen 22.34% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MUSA News: 20/03/2018 – Murphy USA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Murphy USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MUSA); 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q REV. $3.24B, EST. $3.22B; 15/05/2018 – Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q EPS $1.16; 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Rev $3.24B; 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Net $39.3M; 14/03/2018 Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc sold 168,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.27 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.32 million, down from 3.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $61.72. About 303,298 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 14.81% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone Schools Unveils Lifetime Commitment to Students Through the New Cornerstone For Life Promise; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC CSOD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $503 MLN TO $511 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Board of Directors and Names New Chair; 17/05/2018 – News On Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CTNXF) Now Under CGP.V; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: FCC Partially Grants Cornerstone SMR Petition for Reconsideration; 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer Loans”; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Rev $133.1M; 01/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Convergence 2018 Client Conference; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Steele Nominated to Serve as Chair of Board; 23/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 135,808 shares to 4.53M shares, valued at $114.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 12,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 603,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.22 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oberweis Asset invested in 103,680 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Moreover, Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 1.26M shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 46,865 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 4,149 shares. The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13,400 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% or 39,511 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) or 83,290 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Hanseatic Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 40 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock reported 4.14M shares stake. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity stated it has 62,521 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Landscape Cap Mgmt Llc reported 0.07% stake. Nicholas Investment Partners Ltd Partnership has 0.48% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 10,997 shares to 30,781 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 107,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,146 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MUSA shares while 74 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 26.47 million shares or 1.46% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bankshares Corporation has 3,804 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 1.20M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 67,679 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 97,603 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management, a California-based fund reported 547,149 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs Inc has 0.01% invested in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA). 97,712 are owned by Martingale Asset Management L P. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 118,677 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 0.05% stake. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 4,598 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt accumulated 3,164 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda invested in 0.4% or 11,276 shares. Jennison Llc reported 0% in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA). Stifel Fincl Corp holds 0% or 2,463 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md accumulated 499,967 shares or 0.01% of the stock.