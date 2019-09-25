As Murphy Oil (MUR) Stock Price Declined, Holder Phocas Financial Increased Position; As D R Horton (DHI) Market Valuation Rose, Koshinski Asset Management Boosted by $343,355 Its Position

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) by 23.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 55,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 298,770 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.37M, up from 242,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Murphy Oil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.22. About 188,979 shares traded. Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has declined 26.93% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MUR News: 16/05/2018 – Murphy Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Murphy Oil Corporation Announces Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Murphy Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MUR); 28/03/2018 – Murphy Oil Corp. CDS Widens 21 Bps; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Cont Ops EPS 97c; 16/03/2018 Vietnam oil firm sells 5 pct interest at offshore block to Murphy Oil; 15/05/2018 – Murphy Oil at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 74.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 7,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 18,774 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $810,000, up from 10,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $52.31. About 199,769 shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold MUR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 143.55 million shares or 0.20% more from 143.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caymus Cap Prtnrs LP stated it has 1.80 million shares or 9.76% of all its holdings. Eqis Mngmt stated it has 26,493 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0% stake. Alpha Windward Limited reported 783 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank owns 16,062 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). 16,026 are owned by Shell Asset Co. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc reported 11,854 shares. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Brandywine Global Llc reported 624,241 shares stake. First Mercantile Tru stated it has 950 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Csat Inv Advisory LP reported 209 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mngmt invested in 11,434 shares or 0% of the stock. James Research stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). State Street has invested 0.01% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR).

More notable recent Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR), The Stock That Slid 56% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Transformative Move By Murphy Oil Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on March 24, 2019. More interesting news about Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $934.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 25,173 shares to 248,720 shares, valued at $11.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B&G Foods Inc (NYSE:BGS) by 26,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,533 shares, and cut its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX).

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $245.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 3,923 shares to 16,639 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 16,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,462 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Fincl Svcs has 0% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 21 shares. Wafra has 381,743 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hilton Ltd Co has 0.13% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 21,670 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 253,428 shares. Panagora Asset accumulated 32,473 shares. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership owns 570,182 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 0.04% or 17,000 shares. Natl Pension Ser accumulated 510,187 shares. 45,518 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd. Moreover, Mariner Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 0.01% or 6,166 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 168,665 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Suvretta Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 1.86% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 93 shares in its portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Cisco, Twitter And More – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Residential Construction Companies Gurus Agree on – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Forestar capital raise seen favorable as shares poised to slide – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.