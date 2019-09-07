As Murphy Oil (MUR) Market Valuation Declined, Madison Investment Holdings Has Cut Its Position by $478,500; As Markel Com (MKL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Lafayette Investments Trimmed by $1.02 Million Its Stake

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 16,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 206,710 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06M, down from 223,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Murphy Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.38. About 2.25M shares traded. Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has declined 26.93% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MUR News: 28/03/2018 – Murphy Oil Corp. CDS Widens 21 Bps; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 17/05/2018 – Malaysia’s Kimanis crude supplies to rise in July – traders; 27/03/2018 – Ditching Deep Water? Not Murphy Oil as It Expands in Brazil; 04/04/2018 – Murphy Oil Corporation Announces Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Net $168.3M; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MURPHY OIL 1Q PRODUCTION 168 MBOE/D; 20/04/2018 – DJ Murphy Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MUR); 15/05/2018 – Murphy Oil at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q EPS 96c

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Markel Corp Com (MKL) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 1,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 19,982 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.91 million, down from 21,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $7.29 during the last trading session, reaching $1160.18. About 25,238 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team; 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING OF $671.05 AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2% FROM $683.55 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97; 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Markel Swings to Loss After Accounting Change, Special Item

Since March 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $204,800 activity. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $193,756 was bought by Connell K Bruce.

Analysts await Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $7.92 earnings per share, down 72.21% or $20.58 from last year’s $28.5 per share. MKL’s profit will be $108.54M for 36.62 P/E if the $7.92 EPS becomes a reality.

