As Murphy Oil (MSM) Stock Declined, Willis Investment Counsel Has Raised by $5.64 Million Its Stake; As Ipg Photonics (IPGP) Stock Declined, Trillium Asset Management Upped Its Position

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 3,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 77,334 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.74 million, up from 74,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ipg Photonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $119.42. About 404,299 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 41.59% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 07/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 14; 08/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 15; 14/05/2018 – IPG Photonics at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q EPS $1.93; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS SEES 2Q EPS $2.05 TO $2.35, EST. $2.19; 13/04/2018 – $12 Billion Opportunity by 2023 in the Global Laser Diode Market – Key Players are Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht, TRUMPf, and Jenoptik – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.81; 27/04/2018 – IPG Says ‘Bleeding’ From Consumer-Good Ad Spending Cuts Is Slowing; 05/03/2018 IPG Photonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (MSM) by 299.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 194,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 259,330 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, up from 64,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Murphy Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $68.37. About 431,277 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold IPGP shares while 123 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 32.72 million shares or 3.44% less from 33.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 440 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 256,029 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Axa has 440,814 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Company holds 2,630 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Everence Mngmt Inc owns 0.1% invested in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) for 3,926 shares. 12,142 are owned by Stifel Financial. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt invested in 0.26% or 200,000 shares. Moors Cabot has 16,340 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 460 shares. One Trading LP owns 500 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested 0% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 2,002 shares. Carroll Financial Associate accumulated 46 shares or 0% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Adage Cap Group Inc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Poplar Forest Cap Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,609 shares to 386,023 shares, valued at $40.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,914 shares, and cut its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Aperio Gru Lc has 0.01% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 29,788 shares. American International Grp invested in 0.03% or 104,126 shares. Element Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 13,378 shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.22% or 19,800 shares. 68 were accumulated by Alpha Windward Lc. Apg Asset Nv holds 271,800 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.12% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Oakworth Cap Incorporated invested in 18 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0.02% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 5,825 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Logan Cap Mgmt reported 0.02% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Fiduciary Incorporated Wi accumulated 456,025 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Utah Retirement System reported 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Yorktown Management & Rech Inc invested in 0.64% or 24,100 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 0.02% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).