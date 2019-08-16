As Multi Color (LABL) Stock Value Were Volatile, New South Capital Management Upped Position; Cohen & Steers Has Trimmed Stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR) as Stock Value Declined

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) by 74.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 192,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 67,604 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10M, down from 260,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $93.14. About 1.53M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Multi Color Corp (LABL) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 82,129 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 484,059 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.15M, up from 401,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Multi Color Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 1.59 million shares traded or 511.11% up from the average. Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LABL News: 29/05/2018 – Multi-Color Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Multi-Color 4Q Rev $449.7M; 30/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Multi-Color; 22/04/2018 – DJ Multi-Color Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LABL); 29/05/2018 – MULTI-COLOR 4Q NET REV. $449.7M, EST. $431.7M; 22/03/2018 Multi-Color Corp. Appoints Roland Lienau to the Board

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Trust reported 27,621 shares. Conning accumulated 4,363 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Farmers And Merchants Investments reported 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund holds 0.11% or 4,731 shares. 1.78 million were reported by Rivulet Capital Limited Liability. Mariner Llc has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Reilly Fincl Ltd Liability holds 0% or 8 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). M&T Commercial Bank reported 41,032 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Management holds 0.04% or 15,613 shares in its portfolio. 35,795 are owned by Oxbow Advsr Ltd Com. First Advsrs Lp holds 0.05% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 256,338 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 25,905 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) holds 0% or 73 shares. Us Financial Bank De accumulated 208,940 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 25.87 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.64M shares to 10.33M shares, valued at $196.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) by 6.07 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Altus Midstream Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold LABL shares while 24 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 13.68 million shares or 2.69% less from 14.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL). 16,000 are owned by Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 0% invested in Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. Advsrs Asset Mngmt reported 631 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 10,491 are held by Grp Incorporated Inc. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) for 63,338 shares. New South Cap holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) for 484,059 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Inv Limited Liability has invested 0% in Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL). Blair William And Co Il has 0% invested in Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) for 4,651 shares. Dubuque Bancshares Trust Communication accumulated 126 shares. Dimensional Fund LP owns 1.28 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Ltd holds 0.16% or 12,290 shares. Citigroup invested in 63,767 shares. Blackrock reported 2.06M shares stake.