As Mueller Industries (MLI) Stock Value Declined, Holder Walthausen & Company Lowered Position by $377,890; As Boeing Company (BA) Shares Declined, Holder Harbour Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $379,857

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – The Star Edmonton: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES HAS LISTED BOEING 787, AIRBUS A330NEO, A350 FOR CONSIDERATION IN TENDER PROCESS; 20/03/2018 – BOEING – THE ORDER INCLUDES TWO 737 MAX 8 AND THREE 737; 07/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS’ 787 ORDER ‘HASN’T GONE ANYWHERE’: BOEING’S KESKAR; 30/03/2018 – BOEING AWARDED UP TO $1.2B NAVY PACT FOR SUPER HORNETS; 07/03/2018 – Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices but could hurt sales; 23/05/2018 – Xiamen Airlines takes delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX, expanding the fleet to 200 airplanes; 26/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $427M DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY CONTRACT; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bangkok Air talking to Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier for 20 Planes – Bloomberg; 15/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Fortem Technologies, Creator of Radar Systems for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Mueller Industries Inc (MLI) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 12,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 206,263 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46M, down from 218,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Mueller Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 385,134 shares traded or 69.77% up from the average. Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) has declined 2.96% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MLI News: 12/03/2018 Mueller Industries Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 04/05/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for Second Quarter; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: MLI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES, REPORTS PURCHASE OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED; 03/04/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Die-Mold Tool Limited; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Mueller Industries; 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES INC – ACQUISITION OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED, EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Industries May Benefit, Industry Up in April; 24/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 42C

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) by 99,840 shares to 593,898 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bmc Stock Holding Inc by 33,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,300 shares, and has risen its stake in John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $10,060 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.78, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of stock. On Friday, February 8 McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 12,637 shares. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of stock or 2,916 shares. On Monday, February 4 the insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million.