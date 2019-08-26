As Mtz (MTZ) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Ack Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake; As Whirlpool (Call) (WHR) Stock Rose, Holder Two Sigma Securities Increased Its Holding

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mtz (MTZ) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 billion, down from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mtz for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $60.72. About 31,588 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ)

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (Call) (WHR) by 248.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 9,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The hedge fund held 13,600 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $136.7. About 44,928 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 23, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Capital Spending $675 Million; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA SETS FINAL DIVIDEND AT 4 RUPEES/SHARE; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; EST. 892M; 06/03/2018 Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth; 10/04/2018 – PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO REPORTS 5.11 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN WHIRLPOOL CORP AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.50 TO $15.50 ON AN ONGOING BASIS; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Enhances Voice Capabilities With Google Home in Connected Appliances

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (Call) (BRKB) by 26,100 shares to 27,100 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 14,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Best Buy Inc (Put) (NYSE:BBY).

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $361.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pwr (NYSE:PWR) by 290,000 shares to 745,000 shares, valued at $23.83B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mixt (NYSE:MIXT) by 70,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Legh.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings.