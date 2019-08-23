As Mtz (MTZ) Market Value Rose, Holder Ack Asset Management Lowered Position; National Investment Services Lifted Its Stake in Emerson Electric Company (EMR) by $451,316 as Shares Declined

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mtz (MTZ) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98B, down from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mtz for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 442,888 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Company (EMR) by 49.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 6,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 20,032 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 13,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $56.98. About 3.22M shares traded or 1.51% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON REPORTS STRONG 2Q 2018 RESULTS & RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Emerson College’s Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 27/03/2018 – POWELL, EMERSON SIGN OIL DEALS WITH SAUDI ARABIA; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 19,212 shares in its portfolio. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Ameriprise stated it has 0.02% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia reported 0% stake. Strategic Limited Liability reported 21,830 shares stake. Florida-based Aviance Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Elk Creek Partners Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Connecticut-based Aqr Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Profit Invest Management Ltd has invested 1.98% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Daiwa Group Inc has 0.06% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Sg Americas Securities Ltd owns 0.04% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 88,751 shares. Sg Cap Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 744,288 shares. Raymond James Associate stated it has 55,256 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $361.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pwr (NYSE:PWR) by 290,000 shares to 745,000 shares, valued at $23.83 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kw (NYSE:KW) by 118,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 940,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Mixt (NYSE:MIXT).

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $91.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 5,108 shares to 5,014 shares, valued at $377,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 15,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,692 shares, and cut its stake in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX).