As Mts Systems (MTSC) Stock Rose, Walthausen & Company Has Raised Holding; Edgemoor Investment Advisors Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding as Stock Rose

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Mts Systems Corp (MTSC) by 13.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 15,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The institutional investor held 130,960 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.67 million, up from 115,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Mts Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $55.2. About 35,429 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 17/05/2018 – MTS Plans For Growth In Asia With New Business Partners In Malaysia And Singapore; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems to Make Workforce Cuts, Plant Closures in Test Segment; 22/04/2018 – DJ MTS Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTSC); 23/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS 2Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 48C; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – REAFFIRM EXPECTED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – ACTIONS TO IMPACT 2 TEST CHINA MANUFACTURING FACILITIES WITH NO CHANGES ANTICIPATED IN U.S. OR EUROPEAN OPERATIONS FROM TRANSFER; 26/03/2018 – MTS Systems Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems: Cuts Correspond to Transfer of Production in China to Contract Manufacturing Partne; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Reaffirms Outlook for Fiscal Yr 2018

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 59,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 338,934 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.40 million, down from 398,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $139.05. About 9.02M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES; 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tech needs ‘new level of responsibility’ – MSFT CLO – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Another Reason Not To Buy Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is MSFT Stock a Buy With Earnings and xCloud Launch on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: A Big Tech Darling – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Denali Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hitchwood Management LP invested in 300,000 shares. Armstrong Shaw Assocs Ct holds 7.8% or 63,693 shares. Moreover, Drexel Morgan Co has 2.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dock Street Asset Mgmt stated it has 30,127 shares. Independent Investors Incorporated holds 62,530 shares or 3.23% of its portfolio. Fosun reported 26,230 shares stake. Markston Ltd Llc reported 5.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Signalpoint Asset Management Lc reported 1.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd invested in 3.44% or 266,938 shares. Partner Fund Mgmt LP holds 1.02% or 402,579 shares in its portfolio. Nwq Inv Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 117,551 shares. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt stated it has 928,204 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Nexus Management Incorporated has invested 5.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $792.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3,154 shares to 87,874 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 28,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $756.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 14,810 shares to 414,134 shares, valued at $11.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgp Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 4,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,754 shares, and cut its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $110,654 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold MTSC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 17.61 million shares or 0.24% more from 17.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Trust Comm Na reported 159 shares. Thb Asset Management has invested 0.2% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Comerica Retail Bank accumulated 26,635 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 1,078 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). D E Shaw Comm stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Pinebridge Investments LP reported 20,250 shares. Bessemer Group owns 30,366 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can has 0% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 23,808 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 914,885 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn has 384,709 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated invested in 155,693 shares. State Street Corporation has 516,159 shares. Moreover, Oberweis Asset Management has 0.3% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 28,300 shares.

More notable recent MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Invitae (NVTA) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does MTS Systems Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MTSC) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MTS Systems Corporation 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.