As Mts Sys (Put) (MTSC) Valuation Rose, Equitec Specialists Cut Its Position; Adobe (ADBE) Holder Oakmont Partners Has Decreased Its Position

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Put) (MTSC) by 43.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The institutional investor held 13,700 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $55.25. About 91,279 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ MTS Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTSC); 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Adj EPS 45c; 23/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – MTSC CUTS JOBS IN CHINA TEST SEGMENT; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Backs 2018 EPS $3.55-EPS $3.85; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Anticipates Restructuring Action to Be Completed by End of Fiscal Yr 2018; 13/03/2018 MTS SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCES WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & MANUFACTURING FACILITY CLOSURES IN TEST SEGMENT RELATING TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN CHINA; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – REAFFIRM EXPECTED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & FACILITY CLOSURES IN CHINA RELATE TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNER; 08/05/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 41.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 3,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 4,825 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 8,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $282.45. About 1.62 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 0.17% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 7,022 shares. Hl Fincl Service Ltd Liability Company holds 0.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 20,345 shares. Northstar has 990 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa holds 1,183 shares. Swedbank holds 2.38M shares or 3.01% of its portfolio. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,868 shares. 10,339 are held by Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 6,405 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Co owns 2,030 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. House Ltd Co stated it has 3.14% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 211,099 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Btr Cap has invested 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ls Investment Ltd reported 14,103 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 933 shares.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $111.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,683 shares to 57,802 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd (EIM) by 64,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $759.73 million for 44.41 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (Put) (NYSE:BDX) by 2,500 shares to 4,700 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (Put) (NYSE:RYAM) by 415,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 479,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Rexnord Corp New (Put) (NYSE:RXN).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $110,654 activity.

Analysts await MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. MTSC’s profit will be $12.65 million for 21.25 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by MTS Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.45% negative EPS growth.