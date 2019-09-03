As Mts Sys (Put) (MTSC) Stock Value Rose, Holder Equitec Specialists Has Lowered Holding by $567,000; Wisconsin Capital Management Increased Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $1.08 Million

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Put) (MTSC) by 43.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The institutional investor held 13,700 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 43,613 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Backs 2018 Rev $780M-$820M; 16/03/2018 – MTS Systems May Benefit, Industry Posts 23rd Consecutive Gain; 08/05/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – MTS Accelerates Growth With New Actuator Technologies; 11/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference May 24; 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Rev $191.3M; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS 2Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 48C; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Reaffirms Outlook for Fiscal Yr 2018; 23/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 95.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 41,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $46.37. About 11.26 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $110,654 activity.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc by 133,851 shares to 158,951 shares, valued at $892,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (Put) (NYSE:BDX) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDMB).

Analysts await MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. MTSC’s profit will be $12.64M for 21.45 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by MTS Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold MTSC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.