As Mts Sys (Call) (MTSC) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Equitec Specialists Cut Its Stake; As Deere & Co (Call) (DE) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Scopus Asset Management LP Has Lowered Position by $7.95 Million

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (Call) (DE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $155.88. About 1.26 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE’S WORLDWIDE SALES OF AGRICULTURE AND TURF EQUIPMENT ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 14 PERCENT FOR FISCAL-YEAR 2018; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT WERE UP SINGLE DIGIT; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Foreign Currency Debt Ratings To John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.’s Expected Senior Issuances; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 18/05/2018 – It’s Still Deere’s Season; 17/05/2018 – Robust Profit Growth Expected From Deere — Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ. EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; BOOSTS YEAR ADJ. NET VIEW; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Guidance, But Notes Increase in Costs

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Call) (MTSC) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $60.85. About 85,031 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Reaffirms Outlook for Fiscal Yr 2018; 08/05/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.45; 14/05/2018 – MTS Systems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – MTSC JOB CUTS DUE TO TRANSFER TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNER; 26/03/2018 – MTS Systems Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 23/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – MTS Systems May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q EPS 44c

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64 billion and $3.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluor Corp New (Call) (NYSE:FLR) by 100,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $7.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLI) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $916.54M for 13.82 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saybrook Capital Nc stated it has 11,700 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.13% or 16,800 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Com Inc accumulated 3,129 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). First National Trust Co holds 3,491 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Acropolis Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 6,862 shares in its portfolio. Birch Hill Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5,010 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 1,335 shares. Vestor Ltd Liability reported 300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Washington Tru Company holds 8,869 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. The New York-based Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Stevens Capital LP accumulated 0.07% or 9,749 shares. United Fire Group Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Cap Intll accumulated 10.80 million shares. Weatherly Asset Lp invested in 6,758 shares or 0.22% of the stock.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy by 237,130 shares to 276,594 shares, valued at $29.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epr Pptys by 38,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Hc2 Hldgs Inc (NYSEMKT:HCHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold MTSC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 223,109 shares. Aperio Grp Llc reported 7,023 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 7,654 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc owns 16,200 shares. Seizert Ptnrs Ltd Com invested in 5,100 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Dean Cap Mgmt accumulated 20,955 shares or 1.92% of the stock. 27,616 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Brandywine Glob Invest Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). D E Shaw owns 49,314 shares. Invesco Limited reported 351,881 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company reported 8,621 shares stake. Fmr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Sei owns 34,386 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $110,654 activity.