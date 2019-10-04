As Mts Sys (Call) (MTSC) Stock Value Rose, Equitec Specialists Trimmed by $643,800 Its Position; Linscomb & Williams Continues to Hold Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Call) (MTSC) by 84.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 11,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The institutional investor held 2,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123,000, down from 13,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $53.35. About 40,070 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Rev $191.3M; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Anticipates Restructuring Action to Be Completed by End of Fiscal Yr 2018; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Reaffirms Outlook for Fiscal Yr 2018; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS 2Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 48C; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & FACILITY CLOSURES IN CHINA RELATE TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNER; 16/05/2018 – MTS Systems May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems to Make Workforce Cuts, Plant Closures in Test Segment; 08/05/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – ACTIONS TO IMPACT 2 TEST CHINA MANUFACTURING FACILITIES WITH NO CHANGES ANTICIPATED IN U.S. OR EUROPEAN OPERATIONS FROM TRANSFER; 13/03/2018 – MTSC JOB CUTS DUE TO TRANSFER TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNER

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 14,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 866,153 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.37 million, up from 851,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $67.98. About 10.45 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FACILITY STARTUP FOR POTENTIAL U.S. GULF COAST PROJECT COULD COME AS EARLY AS 2021; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Investment Anticipated to Be Several Hundred Million Dollars; 29/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s 2013 Liberia Deal Tainted by Corruption: Global Witness; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Says U.S. Gulf Coast Plastics Project Could Begin By 2021; 13/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: Mass. Top Court Won’t Quash AG Climate Probe Of Exxon; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Is a Bet On the Future of Oil — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Downstream Entries Into New Markets Such as Mexico, Indonesia

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $110,654 activity.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $383.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp by 2,556 shares to 2,809 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (Prn) by 1.06 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.86 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hostess Brands Inc.

Analysts await MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. MTSC’s profit will be $12.56M for 20.52 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by MTS Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold MTSC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 17.61 million shares or 0.24% more from 17.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Fincl Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 1,468 shares. Eagle Boston Invest Management Inc has invested 0.79% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Stifel Finance stated it has 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.01% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc stated it has 9,979 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 6,109 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 7,021 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc Incorporated has 0% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 8,778 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc reported 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc accumulated 29,147 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Co owns 148,600 shares. Northern has invested 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Citadel Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 142,233 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 155,693 shares.

More notable recent MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Silicon Laboratories Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:SLAB) 5.0% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Considering MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) For Its Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is MTS Systems Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MTSC) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “New 52-Week-High Achievers For Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.