As Mts Sys (Call) (MTSC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Equitec Specialists Lowered Its Position; Voya Finl (VOYA) Shareholder Brookside Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $22.26 Million

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 180.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 454,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 705,860 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.27M, up from 251,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.55. About 1.15M shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Ratings; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 08/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To 7 Classes From Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 11/05/2018 – Voya Fincl Says Deal Not Material to Financial Results; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS PART OF DEAL, PEN-CAL WILL RE-BRAND TO VOYA

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Call) (MTSC) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $57.23. About 55,098 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Backs 2018 Rev $780M-$820M; 23/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference May 24; 24/04/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/03/2018 – MTSC CUTS JOBS IN CHINA TEST SEGMENT; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Reaffirms Outlook for Fiscal Yr 2018; 10/05/2018 – MTS Systems at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Adj EPS 45c; 14/05/2018 – MTS Systems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS 2Q REV. $191M, EST. $195.5M (2 EST.)

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hc2 Hldgs Inc (NYSEMKT:HCHC) by 553,592 shares to 580,592 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc by 133,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Sempra Energy.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $110,654 activity.

More notable recent MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MTS Systems Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “New 52-Week-High Achievers For Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MTS Systems (MTSC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “68 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MTS to Hold First Ever Analyst Day on September 4, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold MTSC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Ltd Liability Company holds 1,468 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 107,405 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 4,141 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited holds 902,384 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Company Mn stated it has 362,019 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 24,639 shares. Seizert Cap Prtn Ltd reported 5,100 shares. 296,708 were accumulated by New South Management Inc. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). 1,475 are held by Ameritas Invest Prtn. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 314,131 shares. Clearbridge Invs Lc holds 463,414 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Rhumbline Advisers holds 58,260 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 12,155 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 68% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Voya Financial Announces Agreement With ADP to Provide Integrated Employee Benefits Solutions – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Financial Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $100,557 activity.