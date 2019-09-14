As Mts Sys (Call) (MTSC) Market Value Rose, Holder Equitec Specialists Decreased Stake; Rmb Capital Management Boosted Its Steel Dynamics (STLD) Position by $484,770

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Call) (MTSC) by 84.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 11,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The institutional investor held 2,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123,000, down from 13,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $56.88. About 62,854 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 10/05/2018 – MTS Systems at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Anticipates Restructuring Action to Be Completed by End of Fiscal Yr 2018; 16/05/2018 – MTS Systems May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 13/03/2018 – MTSC CUTS JOBS IN CHINA TEST SEGMENT; 17/05/2018 – MTS Plans For Growth In Asia With New Business Partners In Malaysia And Singapore; 22/04/2018 – DJ MTS Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTSC); 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Adj EPS 45c; 13/03/2018 MTS SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCES WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & MANUFACTURING FACILITY CLOSURES IN TEST SEGMENT RELATING TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN CHINA; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & FACILITY CLOSURES IN CHINA RELATE TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNER; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – REAFFIRM EXPECTED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 24.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 16,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The hedge fund held 80,821 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44 million, up from 64,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.62. About 2.47M shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 07/03/2018 Trump tariffs could cost as well as create U.S. steel jobs; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Deal Expected to Be Accretive to Near-Term Earnings and Cash Flow Per Shr; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SDI’S ACQUISITION OF CSN HEARTLAND IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 29/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 01/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS CEO: U.S. NEEDS TO NORMALIZE LEVEL OF IMPORTS; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics To Acquire CSN Heartland Flat Roll Operations; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – STEEL DYNAMICS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE HEARTLAND FOR $400 MLN IN CASH INCLUSIVE OF $60 MLN OF NORMALIZED WORKING CAPITAL; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Resource Adds Steel Dynamics; 17/04/2018 – CSN MAY SELL U.S. PLANT TO STEEL DYNAMICS FOR $250M: ESTADO

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $110,654 activity.

Analysts await MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. MTSC’s profit will be $12.76M for 21.88 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by MTS Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold MTSC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 17.61 million shares or 0.24% more from 17.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Elk Creek Ltd Co holds 142,446 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Victory Mgmt Inc invested in 24,331 shares or 0% of the stock. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). D E Shaw And Co owns 0% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 51,189 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 2.92 million shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc, California-based fund reported 1.22 million shares. Parsons Mngmt Inc Ri owns 5,100 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 448,709 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 147,775 shares. Ghp Invest Advisors Incorporated reported 0.2% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Goldman Sachs Inc reported 29,147 shares. Walthausen Lc accumulated 130,960 shares.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $383.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (Prn) by 1.06M shares to 1.86 million shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hostess Brands Inc by 556,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.86 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (AREEP).

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fd by 47,101 shares to 16,147 shares, valued at $250,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 28,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,314 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $583,534 activity. Pushis Glenn bought $149,986 worth of stock or 5,740 shares. RINN RUSSELL B had bought 2,000 shares worth $51,160. Alvarez Miguel bought $247,238 worth of stock or 8,920 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold STLD shares while 137 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 167.19 million shares or 3.31% less from 172.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zebra Cap Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Miles Capital holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 21,840 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank has 0.03% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 189,333 shares. Aviva Public Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 81,110 shares. Waverton Investment Mgmt Ltd invested in 22,516 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Davenport And Limited Liability Corporation reported 17,906 shares. Federated Pa holds 102,789 shares. Bogle Invest Lp De holds 0.07% or 31,600 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt holds 323,600 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Network has invested 0.03% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Barclays Pcl accumulated 0.02% or 858,465 shares. Fdx Advisors has invested 0.03% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). 7,100 were accumulated by Dynamic Mgmt Limited. Etrade Ltd Liability accumulated 7,013 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 2.71 million are held by Geode Cap Limited Liability.

