As Msft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Horan Capital Management Lowered Stake; Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Eagleclaw Capital Managment Has Trimmed Holding

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 26.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc sold 4,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 12,674 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, down from 17,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $99.87. About 3.47 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 19/04/2018 – Celgene: Hans Bishop Elected to Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 POMALYST/IMNOVID NET PRODUCT SALES WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Top 3 today – #1 BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul $CELG (with interview); 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Delivers No-Drama Quarter Following Series of Setbacks; 21/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: EVOTEC AND CELGENE ENTER INTO STRATEGIC ONCOLOGY PARTNERSHIP

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Msft (MSFT) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 7,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 271,719 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.40M, down from 278,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Msft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 13/03/2018 – Biostage Preclinical Study Results Published in New Report; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS DYNAMICS 365 AND LINKEDIN SHOULD ALSO CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $558.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bkng by 824 shares to 12,371 shares, valued at $23.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schw (NYSE:SCHW) by 46,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Wfc (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Polaris Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 495,052 shares. Diker Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northside Capital Limited Company holds 24,485 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Harvest, New Hampshire-based fund reported 3,206 shares. Hightower Ser Lta owns 230,327 shares or 3.89% of their US portfolio. Whittier has 708,746 shares. Fruth Investment Management has invested 1.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pioneer Retail Bank N A Or invested in 99,918 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 36,309 shares stake. Pathstone Family Office Lc stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Annex Advisory Lc stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Comm Bancorp has 2.63% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Barclays Pcl accumulated 14.96M shares. Northeast Financial Consultants owns 1.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 76,833 shares. First Dallas has 0.63% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,355 shares.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 9.68 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gyroscope Cap Management Grp Ltd has invested 3.68% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Kings Point has invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 60,643 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs holds 14,990 shares. Affinity Investment Lc, California-based fund reported 35,388 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt owns 14,646 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 0.07% or 92,107 shares. Moreover, Amica Retiree Trust has 0.38% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 4,982 shares. Polar Asset Mgmt Inc holds 30,000 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Atlas Browninc holds 4,346 shares. Jacobs Ca has invested 0.34% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 2,395 are held by Motco. Cubic Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 2,340 shares. Lazard Asset Lc reported 25,647 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, which manages about $183.66M and $229.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,220 shares to 14,940 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 1,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).