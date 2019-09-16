As Msft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Horan Capital Management Has Cut Stake; As Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Phocas Financial Cut Holding by $942,324

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 16,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 155,252 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.92 million, down from 171,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 648,498 shares traded or 40.67% up from the average. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP); 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Msft (MSFT) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 7,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 271,719 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.40 million, down from 278,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Msft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Veteran Rich Ciapala Joins Kasisto as Senior Vice President of Engineering; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft has previously looked to Linux to boost its public cloud and operate equipment in its data centers; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $558.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atvi (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 128,984 shares to 160,402 shares, valued at $7.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bkng by 824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,371 shares, and has risen its stake in Wfc (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft bull praises vendor Pentagon contract – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft acquires Movere – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons To Sell Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Liability, Arizona-based fund reported 127,556 shares. Generation Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 3.37% or 3.65M shares in its portfolio. Acr Alpine Research Limited Co invested 5.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability has 88,719 shares. Cambridge Fin Grp stated it has 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oz Management LP stated it has 1.78 million shares. Martin Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1,971 shares. Heritage Investors Mgmt owns 2.84% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 368,828 shares. Moreover, Private Wealth Advisors has 1.85% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership stated it has 450,315 shares or 5.33% of all its holdings. Fairfield Bush And reported 148,267 shares. Addison Capital Com holds 1.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 13,258 shares. Moreover, Asset Mgmt One has 2.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested 2.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Elm Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,430 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PNFP) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mary Garcia Named New Regional President for South Carolina Coast at Pinnacle Financial Partners – Business Wire” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pinnacle Financial Partners Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 14, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 16, 2019 : CSX, CTAS, UAL, FNF, SGEN, PNFP, IBKR, HWC, FULT, HOPE, UBNK – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PNFP or CHCO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.34 million for 10.89 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $59000.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hostess Brands Inc Class A by 251,936 shares to 622,402 shares, valued at $898.75B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ps Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 22,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdermott International Inc.