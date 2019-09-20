As Msci (Put) (MSCI) Stock Value Rose, Jane Street Group Upped by $1.36 Million Its Holding; Equity Residential (EQR) Stock Price Rose While Daiwa Securities Group Has Increased by $45.42 Million Its Holding

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 65.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 605,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 1.52M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115.70M, up from 918,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $85.19. About 1.11 million shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Msci Inc (Put) (MSCI) by 57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 15,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.75M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $6.14 during the last trading session, reaching $229.25. About 262,054 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 22/03/2018 – UBS ETF-MSCI Canada UCITS ETF Closes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Closes Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MSCI Weighs Capping India, Brazil Weights Over Investor Access; 23/05/2018 – MSCI TALKING TO CHINA’S REGULATORS ON FURTHER LIBERALIZATION; 24/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average; 18/04/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI PACIFIC EX JAPAN UCITS ETF DR Above 50D-MA; 26/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Goes Above 200-D-MA; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Msci’s Senior Unsecured Note; 29/05/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI Switzerland 20/35 UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA; 13/03/2018 – UBS ETF-MSCI Canada UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-Day Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold MSCI shares while 149 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 0.01% less from 73.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $56.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,700 shares to 153,900 shares, valued at $10.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 8,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,458 shares, and cut its stake in Continental Resources Inc (Put) (NYSE:CLR).

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR) by 70,000 shares to 260,600 shares, valued at $4.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & (NYSE:BDX) by 2,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,018 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold EQR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 316.02 million shares or 0.05% less from 316.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

