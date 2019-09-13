As Msci (MSCI) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Copeland Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $2.08 Million; Towercrest Capital Management Increases Position in At&T (T)

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 17.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 8,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 40,196 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.60M, down from 48,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $5.68 during the last trading session, reaching $232.39. About 829,714 shares traded or 58.27% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 30/05/2018 – MSCI SAYS DROPS ZTE 0763.HK 000063.SZ FROM MSCI CHINA, MSCI CHINA A INCLUSION AND MSCI CHINA A LARGE CAP INDEXES; 05/04/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI World UCITS ETF Goes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Goes Above 200-D-MA; 23/05/2018 – India-Singapore Futures Fight a `Concern’ for MSCI CEO Fernandez; 03/05/2018 – MSCI 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31; 05/04/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI JAPAN UCITS ETF DR Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – UBS ETFs plc – MSCI Emerging Markets SF UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 239.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 20,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 29,133 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $976,000, up from 8,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $38.38. About 39.89 million shares traded or 30.74% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 16/04/2018 – Moody’s changes outlook on WPP to negative; affirms Baa2 rating; 13/03/2018 – EX-DOJ OFFICIALS BACKED AT&T REQUEST TO PROBE WHITE HOUSE ROLE; 06/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS EXPIRED AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files For Potential IPO Of Minority Stake In DirecTV Latin America — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – AT&T releases a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 15/03/2018 – TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T T.N PURCHASE OF TIME WARNER TWX.N IS LEGAL UNDER ANTITRUST LAW TO BE DELAYED TWO DAYS BECAUSE OF JUDGE’S SCHEDULE; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; 17/04/2018 – AT&T Launching New, Bigger Channel Sales Event in 2018: Fusion by AT&T Partner Solutions; 20/03/2018 – Mercury News: Pac-12 Networks president Mark Shuken: On equity options, the secure “fortress,” AT&T negotiations and looming

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co owns 23,939 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Salem Capital Management Inc holds 2.78% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 149,744 shares. Aristotle Capital Management Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 9,007 shares. Ancora Advsr holds 0.49% or 351,407 shares in its portfolio. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited Liability accumulated 1.11% or 29,929 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp accumulated 0.96% or 586,112 shares. Moreover, Sabal has 0.05% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Acropolis Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wheatland Advsrs stated it has 105,450 shares or 2.67% of all its holdings. Focused Wealth Mgmt owns 40,274 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Cap Ok invested 0.07% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hartford Fincl Management holds 0.43% or 38,308 shares. Fdx Advsrs, California-based fund reported 177,672 shares. Intrust Natl Bank Na holds 1.08% or 132,489 shares in its portfolio. Chemung Canal holds 0.13% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 16,572 shares.

Towercrest Capital Management, which manages about $353.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 4,491 shares to 92,074 shares, valued at $10.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEMG) by 20,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,353 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR).

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13,840 shares to 45,198 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 481,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Coresite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold MSCI shares while 149 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 0.01% less from 73.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). State Bank has invested 0.01% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). 550,537 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership. Adage Prtn Group Incorporated Lc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Utah Retirement Sys invested in 0.07% or 15,586 shares. Tci Wealth Incorporated reported 31 shares. Mississippi-based Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department has invested 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.08% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Cls Investments Llc holds 281 shares. Hartford Inv Communication holds 0.06% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) or 9,430 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group has 0.08% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Fmr Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 3.93 million shares. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership holds 0.23% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) or 525,915 shares. Fosun Ltd invested in 875 shares.

