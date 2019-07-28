As Msci (MSCI) Stock Value Rose, Three Peaks Capital Management Decreased Stake; Aurora Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Trex Company (TREX) Stake by $495,930

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Trex Company Inc. (TREX) by 28.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 8,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,109 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 28,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Trex Company Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $70.92. About 687,173 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 9.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.51% the S&P500.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 27.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 5,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,812 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, down from 21,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $5.38 during the last trading session, reaching $237.27. About 592,147 shares traded or 8.88% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 37.60% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 17/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Above 200-D-MA; 29/05/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI Switzerland 20/35 UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA; 03/05/2018 – MSCI REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 23/05/2018 – UBS ETF CH – MSCI Switzerland Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to USD UCITS ETF Above 50-D-MA; 19/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – MSCI TALKING TO CHINA’S REGULATORS ON FURTHER LIBERALIZATION; 05/04/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI USA UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-Day MA; 22/03/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI Japan hedged to USD UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA

Analysts await Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 12.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.73 per share. TREX’s profit will be $37.44 million for 27.70 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Trex Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Moreover, Agf Invests has 0.04% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Trexquant Invest Lp invested 0.05% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma invested in 267,931 shares. Parametrica Mgmt Ltd has 4,575 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Llp stated it has 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Aurora Invest Counsel holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 28,239 shares. Finance Counselors Inc owns 3,330 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advsr Preferred Limited Liability Company accumulated 429 shares. 14,821 were accumulated by Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Us Retail Bank De invested 0% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Quebec – Canada-based Pembroke Management Ltd has invested 1.24% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Tru Company Of Vermont holds 2,906 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Merian Glob (Uk) Limited has 0.01% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Timpani Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.67% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 22,823 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $3.33 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 120,016 shares. Nordea Investment Management has 21,810 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 274 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 43,635 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Northern holds 939,942 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,025 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 97,541 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Llc accumulated 14,600 shares. 11,949 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. 93,300 were reported by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. Moreover, Paloma Prtnrs Co has 0.1% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 21,061 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 128,525 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Contravisory Mngmt reported 3,498 shares. Loomis Sayles & Company Lp invested in 532,728 shares or 0.21% of the stock.