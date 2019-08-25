As Msci (MSCI) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Fishman Jay A LTD Has Trimmed Stake by $59.65 Million; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Stadion Money Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $360,256

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased its stake in Msci Inc. (MSCI) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 1,350 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $268.43 million, down from 1,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Msci Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $233. About 885,688 shares traded or 66.74% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 22/03/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI Japan hedged to USD UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 17/04/2018 – ComStage ETF MSCI World UCITS ETF Closes Above 200D-MA; 22/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI World UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 19/03/2018 – MSCI Announces Retirement of Rodolphe Vallee and Patrick Tierney From Bd and Appointment of Robert Ashe as Lead Director; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Msci’s Senior Unsecured Note; 17/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – UBS ETF-MSCI Canada UCITS ETF Closes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q EPS $1.24; 09/04/2018 – MSCI REPORTS SALE OF FEA TO ALLEGRO DEVELOPMENT; NO TERMS; 25/04/2018 – UBS ETF-MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 26.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 3,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 9,822 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 13,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.10 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Mellon Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 826,232 shares. 23 are owned by Carroll Financial. Omers Administration Corporation invested 0.07% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 0.17% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 58,000 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management has 21,061 shares. Mckinley Capital Mngmt Delaware owns 0.57% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 39,754 shares. First Republic Management Incorporated owns 8,483 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability owns 17,111 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma owns 27,287 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru invested in 63 shares. Amer Grp Inc Inc accumulated 34,568 shares. Signaturefd Ltd stated it has 160 shares. 21 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office. The United Kingdom-based Bp Public Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38 million and $535.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRKB) by 226 shares to 7,947 shares, valued at $1.60B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

