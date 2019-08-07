As Msci (MSCI) Stock Rose, Holder Dock Street Asset Management Has Cut Its Position; Oneok (OKE) Shareholder Payden & Rygel Cut Its Holding

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Msci (MSCI) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 3,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 57,819 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.50 million, down from 61,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Msci for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $216.55. About 419,745 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook questioned; 17/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI ACWI UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Amundi Msci Europe Momentum Factor ETF Forms Golden Cross; 25/05/2018 – SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Closes Below 50D-MA; 30/05/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI World UCITS ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Global X MSCI Greece ETF Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc Total Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31 Was $849.8M; 09/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – UBS ETF-MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA; 27/04/2018 – ComStage ETF MSCI World UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Oneok (OKE) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 264,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.49 million, down from 272,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Oneok for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $66.44. About 1.64M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.33 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Management holds 0.34% or 21,074 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments owns 0% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 3,327 shares. Unknown-based Mckinley Cap Ltd Llc Delaware has invested 0.57% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Westpac Banking holds 6,130 shares. 9 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Lc. Citadel Advsr Limited Company holds 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) or 17,111 shares. Investec Asset owns 32,722 shares. Omers Administration reported 29,300 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 1,192 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 55,605 shares. Franklin Inc holds 0.14% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) or 1.35 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.07% or 71,099 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Veritable L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,887 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 1,570 shares.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T (NYSE:T) by 439,700 shares to 455,500 shares, valued at $14.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 416,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.86% or 196,615 shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited holds 15,402 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,186 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.01% or 1,187 shares. Putnam Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 103,335 shares. Century Incorporated invested 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Toronto Dominion Financial Bank reported 267,460 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 13,002 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 367,048 shares. Robertson Opportunity Ltd Llc invested 4.16% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 1,413 were reported by Whittier Of Nevada. Moreover, Whittier has 0.02% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 7,658 shares. Fdx holds 22,189 shares. Comerica Bancorporation has 117,555 shares. 156,222 are owned by D E Shaw.